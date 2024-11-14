 Skip navigation
Sabres rule out forward Tage Thompson and goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing against Blues

  
Published November 14, 2024 02:44 PM
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sabres coach Lindy Ruff ruled out leading scorer Tage Thompson and starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from playing in Buffalo’s home game against the St. Louis Blues.

Both remain listed day to day and in position to return when the Sabres travel to play the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thompson, whose 11 goals are one off the NHL lead, has a lower-body injury he sustained in a 7-5 loss to Montreal. Luukkonen is dealing with what Ruff called a minor ailment.

Devon Levi is expected to start against the Blues, with James Reimer to serve as the backup, a day after being claimed off waivers after being released by Anaheim.