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Senators’ Ridly Greig is suspended for two games for roughing in a playoff game

  
Published May 4, 2026 07:03 PM
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators

Apr 4, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Ridly Greig (71) skates with the puck in the third period against the Minnesota Wild at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images

Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL on Monday suspended Ottawa forward Ridly Greig for two regular-season games for roughing during the Senators’ final playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Greig was banned for sucker punching Carolina defenseman Sean Walker in the second period of Ottawa’s 4-2 loss on April 25.

Walker was engaged with a Senators player during an on-ice melee, and the video replay showed Greig delivering two separate shots to Walker, including a gloved uppercut punch that dropped Walker to his knees. Greig was not penalized on the play.

The victory gave the Hurricanes a sweep in the best-of-seven, first-round series.

Greig will serve the suspension at the start of next season.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl