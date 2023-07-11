 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani All-Star Game
$500 million? $600 million? Ohtani’s free agency the buzz of the All-Star Game
Zac Gallen named All-Star starter
Yankees’ Cole and Diamondbacks’ Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
Huggins says he plans to stay in rehab and wants to return to West Virginia as coach

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani All-Star Game
$500 million? $600 million? Ohtani’s free agency the buzz of the All-Star Game
Zac Gallen named All-Star starter
Yankees’ Cole and Diamondbacks’ Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
Huggins says he plans to stay in rehab and wants to return to West Virginia as coach

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says

  
Published July 10, 2023 10:43 PM
Tim Tebow NHL Lake Tahoe

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 09: Former NFL player Tim Tebow attends the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 09, 2023 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

STATELINE, Nevada — Tim Tebow will be part of an ownership group bringing an expansion hockey team to Lake Tahoe, the ECHL announced Monday.

The league, in conjunction with Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, said the team will begin play in the 2024-25 season. The Lake Tahoe team expects to announce an NHL affiliation in February 2024.

Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, will partner with David Hodges, the CEO of Hodges Management Group LLC, in the venture. The team, currently unnamed, will play at the new Tahoe Blue Events Center and help expand the league’s reach.

“I love that sports can bring people together from all over to enjoy camaraderie, competition, and community impact,” Tebow said in a release. “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be part of a group bringing hockey to the Tahoe area for fans and families to create memories for years to come.”

Tebow is already a minority partner in the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen and Savannah Ghost Pirates,

The team will be the 29th in the league, “expanding our geography in the western part of the continent, and creating natural rivalries for visiting fans with the Idaho Steelheads, Utah Grizzlies, and the entire Mountain Division,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said.

The ECHL currently has affiliations with 28 of the 32 NHL teams. There have been 740 players who have gone on to play in the NHL after starting their careers in the ECHL.