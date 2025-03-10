Utah’s Juuso Valimaki out 8-9 months after surgery to repair a torn ACL

SALT LAKE CITY — Juuso Valimaki is expected to be out 8-9 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong said.

The 26-year-old defenseman from Finland recently cleared waivers and was assigned to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League. He played one game for them on Feb. 28.

Valimaki’s extended absence means he will miss training camp and at least the first month of the 2025-26 NHL season. He has one more year left on his contract at a salary of $2 million.

A first-round pick by Calgary in 2017, Valimaki played 84 regular-season and playoff games for the Flames before getting claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes in October 2022. He re-signed with Utah in June after the club moved from the Phoenix area to Salt Lake City and averaged 16 minutes over 43 games this season before being sent to the minors.