COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 05 Creighton at Providence
Kalkbrenner’s 35 lead Creighton past Providence 80-69
NCAA Womens Basketball: Ohio St. at UCLA
Top-ranked UCLA sets school record with 22nd straight win in 65-52 victory over No. 8 Ohio State
NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Vancouver Canucks
Canucks sign defenseman Marcus Pettersson to 6-year, $33 million extension

nbc_cbb_creightonprovidence_250205.jpg
Highlights: Creighton beats Providence
nbc_golf_goodgoodhl_250205.jpg
Highlights: Good Good GOLFNOW Desert Knockout
nbc_wcbb_ucla_bettscomp_250205.jpg
Highlights: UCLA’s Betts powers Bruins past OSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
William Nylander gets second career hat trick as Maple Leafs beat Flames 6-3

  
Published February 5, 2025 12:16 PM
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames

Feb 4, 2025; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) scores a goal against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

Sergei Belski/Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

CALGARY, Alberta — William Nylander had three goals for his second career hat trick, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 6-3 on Tuesday night.

John Tavares, Bobby McMann and Matthew Knies also scored for Toronto, which pulled one point behind first-place Florida in the Atlantic Division. Auston Matthews had three assists and Joseph Woll stopped 23 shots.

Matt Coronato, Yegor Sharangovich, and Joel Farabee scored for Calgary, which began the night two points ahead of Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference.Dustin Wolf had 24 saves.

Nylander’s first hat trick was exactly eight years earlier at Boston. With nine goals in his last eight games, Nylander has reached the 33-goal mark, second in the NHL — four behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

The game got off to an odd start with both teams scoring what they thought was the game-opening goal, only for both to be taken off the scoreboard.

At 6:30 of the first period, Tavares batted a rebound out of the air past Wolf, but upon review, it was waved off for being a high-stick. Just 1:39 later, it was Farabee jamming in a loose puck in the crease, but Toronto challenged the call and the goal was overturned for goalie interference.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Forward Mitch Marner (lower-body injury), fourth in the NHL in scoring, missed his first game of the season. His absence did not hurt Toronto’s power play. The Maple Leafs scored on their first two chances against the Flames on the way to finishing 2 for 4.

Flames: The goals by Coronato and Sharangovich came on extended two-man advantages as Calgary’s power play remained finished 2 for 5 with the extra man to improve to 9 for 24 over the past seven games.

Key moment

Tied 2-2 in the second, Toronto took the lead for good with 7:32 left when McMann elected to keep the puck on a 2-on-1 with Steven Lorentz and fired a shot past Wolf high on his blocker side for his 16th goal.

Key stat

It’s been feast or famine of late for the Maple Leafs offensively. In five of their last 10 games, they’ve been held to fewer than two goals. In the other five, they’ve scored four or more.

Up Next

The Maple Leafs play at Seattle on Thursday, and the Flames host Colorado.