 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Men's Match USA Vs Mexico Beach Volleyball World Cup
Ex-NBA player Chase Budinger, partner Miles Evans surge in Olympic beach volleyball bid
Tim Merlier
Merlier wins Giro Stage 3 after Pogacar fires up finale and stays in the lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR’s closest finishes in Next Gen era

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Men's Match USA Vs Mexico Beach Volleyball World Cup
Ex-NBA player Chase Budinger, partner Miles Evans surge in Olympic beach volleyball bid
Tim Merlier
Merlier wins Giro Stage 3 after Pogacar fires up finale and stays in the lead
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR’s closest finishes in Next Gen era

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is retiring after 38 NHL seasons

  
Published May 6, 2024 01:06 PM
Rick Bowness

Apr 30, 2024; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness talks to media after their loss to the Colorado Avalanche in game five of the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

James Carey Lauder/James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is retiring after 38 seasons in the NHL, a career that included leading the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and more time spent behind the bench than anyone else in league history.

At 69, the oldest with a head role in the NHL, Bowness is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year for the first time after leading the Jets to a franchise-record 52 wins and a second consecutive postseason appearance in as many seasons on the job. The team announced Bowness’ decision roughly a week since being eliminated in the first round by Colorado.

The Moncton, New Brunswick, native worked 2,726 games as a coach in some capacity, the vast majority of it as an assistant across numerous roles dating to 1984. He is one of just three to coach across five decades, along with Hall of Famers Scotty Bowman and Pat Quinn.

Bowness and general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff are expected to speak with reporters later in the day in Winnipeg to discuss Bowness’ retirement. It was not immediately clear if associate coach Scott Arniel, who filled in for several games this season when Bowness was away for personal reasons, would be considered as a potential successor.

That was Bowness many times, taking over as a midseason replacement for the original Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, Phoenix Coyotes and then the Stars in late 2019. He also coached the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators and had lengthy stints as an assistant for the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning that included long playoff runs.