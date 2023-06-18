 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa
No. 3 Michigan holds off a late run by Iowa, beats the Hawkeyes 71-68
The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Summer McIntosh, Sam Short post dominant swims at Tyr Pro Series
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz in 2nd place after World Sprint Speed Skating Championships day 1

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lakersnuggets_260306.jpg
HLs: LeBron breaks Kareem’s record for career FGs
nbc_mcbb_osuviupreview_260305.jpg
Indiana-Ohio State a ‘play-in’ for NCAA Tournament
nbc_nba_spurspistons_260305.jpg
HLs: Wemby does it all in Spurs’ win over Pistons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NHLNashville PredatorsRyan Ufko

Ryan
Ufko

NHL: NHL Draft
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
Trotz took over control of hockey operations from longtime GM David Poile in the summer of 2023.
NHL: NHL Draft
Barry Trotz is retiring as Predators general manager once a successor is found
NHL: Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights
Steven Stamkos scores goal No. 600, Predators win New Year’s Eve matinee in Vegas 4-2
Quinn Hughes
Quinn Hughes complete a Wild few days with a goal in first game with Minnesota
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Edmonton Oilers
Penguins send two-time All-Star goalie Tristan Jarry to Edmonton in goaltender swap
Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75 million extension
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks
Oilers acquire defenseman Connor Murphy from the Blackhawks ahead of the NHL trade deadline
LA Kings fire coach Jim Hiller and name D.J. Smith as the interim replacement
Olympic hockey stars appear on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ to be on ‘Tonight Show’
Joel Quenneville reaches 1,000 victories, joining Scotty Bowman in elite club for NHL coaches