Maroon and Martinez play in their final NHL game in Blackhawks’ home finale
Maroon closed his 14th and final season when the Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Winnipeg Jets in a shootout on Saturday night. He was joined by defenseman Alec Martinez, who also made Chicago’s home finale his last game.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Maroon and Martinez play in their final NHL game in Blackhawks’ home finale
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Stars sign young center Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Panthers stay active at NHL trade deadline by getting goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Sharks
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ducks’ Trevor Zegras suspended 3 games for his hit to the head of the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson not ready to reminisce after reaching 500 NHL games
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Gabriel Landeskog rejoins the Avalanche after 2-game minor-league rehab assignment
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
U.S.-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Marchessault gets standing ovation in emotional return to T-Mobile Arena against Golden Knights
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
