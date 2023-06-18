 Skip navigation
2025 WNBA Draft
WNBA Draft 2025 Recap: Top picks and most surprising moments
San Francisco Giants v Cincinnati Reds
Reds activate Diaz, McLain and Hays off injured list ahead of series opener against Mariners
Sprint All-Star Race
Tony Stewart says first NHRA victory brought back memories of 2009 NASCAR All-Star win

scanlon_site.jpg
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer

NHLAnaheim DucksTim Washe

Tim
Washe

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Maroon and Martinez play in their final NHL game in Blackhawks’ home finale
Maroon closed his 14th and final season when the Chicago Blackhawks lost to the Winnipeg Jets in a shootout on Saturday night. He was joined by defenseman Alec Martinez, who also made Chicago’s home finale his last game.
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks
Maroon and Martinez play in their final NHL game in Blackhawks’ home finale
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars
Stars sign young center Wyatt Johnston to five-year contract extension
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline
Vitek Vanecek
Panthers stay active at NHL trade deadline by getting goalie Vitek Vanecek from the Sharks
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings
Ducks’ Trevor Zegras suspended 3 games for his hit to the head of the Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen
NHL: Dallas Stars at Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim goaltender John Gibson not ready to reminisce after reaching 500 NHL games
Gabriel Landeskog rejoins the Avalanche after 2-game minor-league rehab assignment
Sharks captain Logan Couture is expected to announce the end of his career because of an injury
U.S.-based Original Six Red Wings, Rangers, Bruins, Blackhawks eliminated from playoffs for 1st time
Marchessault gets standing ovation in emotional return to T-Mobile Arena against Golden Knights
The wait is almost over for suspended Panthers defenseman Ekblad, who is raring to return
Landeskog to play in second straight game with AHL’s Eagles as he mounts NHL comeback