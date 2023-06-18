 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs
What NFL games are on today: Week 14 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
NCAA Football: ACC Championship-Duke vs Virginia
Duke beats No. 16 Virginia 27-20 in overtime for first outright ACC championship since 1962
2025 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Projecting the final College Football Playoff rankings: Is Alabama in or out?

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_aroundcbb_251206.jpg
Duke, Iowa State, Louisville secure ranked wins
nbc_chk_wiscvsnd_251206.jpg
HLs: No. 2 Wisconsin hockey crushes Notre Dame
nbc_cbb_fsuhouston_251206.jpg
Highlights: Houston puts clamps on Florida State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLPhiladelphia FlyersTy Murchison

Ty
Murchison

NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Palmeiri was still able to steal the puck from a Flyers defenseman and register the secondary assist on a goal by Emil Heineman.
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders
Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri out six-to-eight months with knee injury
Philadelphia Flyers v New York Rangers
Mel Bridgman, the rugged former NHL forward who was drafted 1st overall by Flyers, dies at 70
NHL: Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart signing two-year, $4 million contract with Vegas Golden Knights
Jackson LaCombe
Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension
Mike Sullivan
Nine NHL teams have a new coach. Here’s what to expect from the changes
Arizona Coyotes v Philadelphia Flyers
Hall of Famer Bernie Parent, who led the Philadelphia Flyers to two Stanley Cup titles, dies at 80
Lightning sign Ryan McDonagh to a 3-year, $12.3M contract extension
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Hart returns to NHL after nearly two years, receives warm welcome from home fans
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident
Jets goalie Hellebuyck to undergo arthroscopic procedure on his knee and miss 4 to 6 weeks