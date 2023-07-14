 Skip navigation
Top News

Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

Top Clips

nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NHLChicago BlackhawksTyler Johnson

Tyler
Johnson

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored two quick goals at the start of the first period and never let up in their 6-3 victory, taking a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final behind two goals from Tyler Johnson.
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: Player Headshots 2023
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild
NHL: NHL Draft
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
nhl canadian teams
NHL, players unveil inclusion coalition they hope will help make hockey more diverse and welcoming
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says