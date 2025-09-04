 Skip navigation
Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RotoPat’s 2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RotoPat’s 2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders
2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
2025 Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor announces pregnancy

  
Published September 4, 2025 11:20 AM

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor is pregnant and plans to return to competition as a mom to bid for the 2028 LA Games.

“Plot twist: I’m not just training…I’m also growing a tiny teammate,” was posted on her social media. “I’ve always wanted to be a mom, but I thought it would have to wait until I retire from wrestling. I’m so blessed to live this dream of starting a family, and so grateful my baby will be with me on my journey to the LA 2028 Olympics.

“You know me. I’m not afraid of hard work or taking on new challenges. Motherhood is a profound journey that I fully embrace.”

Elor’s partner is Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete Micael Galvão.

At the Paris Games, Elor became at age 20 the youngest Olympic wrestling gold medalist in American history, extending a five-year, 82-match win streak.

After competing at 68kg in Paris, Elor moved back up to 72kg (a non-Olympic weight) this year and qualified to bid for a 2025 World Championships spot.

In June, Elor announced she would not compete for a worlds spot after learning she was anemic, combined with injuries.

Alexandria Glaude fills the 72kg spot at worlds, which are in two weeks in Croatia.

“I will do everything in my power for our baby and to achieve my next Olympic dream,” Elor posted. “The best is yet to come.”

