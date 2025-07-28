 Skip navigation
Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs lead U.S. women’s foil team to world title

  
Published July 28, 2025 01:07 PM

The U.S. women’s foil fencing team followed its first Olympic title in Paris by winning the world title on Monday.

Lee Kiefer, Lauren Scruggs, 16-year-old Jaelyn Liu and Emily Jing combined to win all four rounds, including routing France 45-24 in the final in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Kiefer and Scruggs returned from the 2024 Olympic champion team. They also took gold and silver in the individual event in Paris.

Kiefer won double gold at both the 2024 Olympics and 2025 Worlds. Last Friday, she earned her first individual world title to go along with team foil gold from 2018.

Kiefer, a 31-year-old, four-time Olympian, now has nine career World Championships medals to go with her three Olympic gold medals.

She is the second-most decorated fencer in U.S. history behind Mariel Zagunis, who won four Olympic medals and 14 World Championships medals.

The World Fencing Championships run through Wednesday.

FENCING-GEO-WC-WOMEN-FOIL
Lee Kiefer adds first individual world title to her three Olympic fencing gold medals
Lee Kiefer won the individual foil world title for the first time in her 12th try.