U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals

The U.S. men’s basketball team bounced back from defeat to crush Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

The U.S. prevailed 100-63, two days after losing to Lithuania in its group-play finale, though it had already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.

The U.S. allowed its fewest points in a game this late in a World Cup since the third-place game in 1998.

Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets had a game-high 24 points.

In Friday’s semifinals, the U.S. plays the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Germany and Latvia.

Combined, those two nations have one previous semifinal appearance in an Olympics or worlds (Germany in 2002). Latvia is making its global championship debut.

The U.S. won every Olympic and world title with undefeated records from 2008 through 2016. It since lost at least one game at three consecutive tournaments — 2019 World Cup (finishing a program-worst seventh), Tokyo Olympics (group-play loss en route to fourth consecutive gold) and this World Cup.

The U.S. roster for this World Cup, coached by Steve Kerr, includes zero players with previous Olympic or World Cup experience and none who made an All-NBA team.

Earlier Tuesday, Serbia beat Lithuania to reach the semis. Serbia, without Nikola Jokic, next gets the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Canada and Slovenia.