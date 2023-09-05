 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
Haskins Award preseason watch list: UNC, Vandy with 3 each
Felix MSR 2.jpg
Felix Rosenqvist joining Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 as Simon Pagenaud leaves team
Mahomes_USA_0.jpg
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV, live stream info for 2023 NFL Season Kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfcsouth_230905.jpg
NFC South predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_sanders_230905.jpg
Sanders leads Colorado to upset No. 17 TCU
nbc_pft_reichburns_230905.jpg
Reich acknowledges ‘business side’ with Burns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup 2023 - Day Two - St Andrews
Haskins Award preseason watch list: UNC, Vandy with 3 each
Felix MSR 2.jpg
Felix Rosenqvist joining Meyer Shank Racing for 2024 as Simon Pagenaud leaves team
Mahomes_USA_0.jpg
How to watch Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV, live stream info for 2023 NFL Season Kickoff

Top Clips

nbc_pft_nfcsouth_230905.jpg
NFC South predictions: Where teams will finish
nbc_pft_sanders_230905.jpg
Sanders leads Colorado to upset No. 17 TCU
nbc_pft_reichburns_230905.jpg
Reich acknowledges ‘business side’ with Burns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. beats Italy in historic rout to reach FIBA World Cup semifinals

  
Published September 5, 2023 10:20 AM
Mikal Bridges FIBA World Cup

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - SEPTEMBER 05: Mikal Bridges #5 of the United States celebrates after a play in the second quarter during the FIBA Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game against Italy at Mall of Asia Arena on September 05, 2023 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The U.S. men’s basketball team bounced back from defeat to crush Italy in the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals.

The U.S. prevailed 100-63, two days after losing to Lithuania in its group-play finale, though it had already clinched a spot in the knockout rounds.

The U.S. allowed its fewest points in a game this late in a World Cup since the third-place game in 1998.

Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets had a game-high 24 points.

FIBA WORLD CUP: Schedule, Results

In Friday’s semifinals, the U.S. plays the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Germany and Latvia.

Combined, those two nations have one previous semifinal appearance in an Olympics or worlds (Germany in 2002). Latvia is making its global championship debut.

The U.S. won every Olympic and world title with undefeated records from 2008 through 2016. It since lost at least one game at three consecutive tournaments — 2019 World Cup (finishing a program-worst seventh), Tokyo Olympics (group-play loss en route to fourth consecutive gold) and this World Cup.

The U.S. roster for this World Cup, coached by Steve Kerr, includes zero players with previous Olympic or World Cup experience and none who made an All-NBA team.

Earlier Tuesday, Serbia beat Lithuania to reach the semis. Serbia, without Nikola Jokic, next gets the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Canada and Slovenia.