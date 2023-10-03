 Skip navigation
U.S. men’s gymnastics team ends world championships medal drought

  
Published October 3, 2023 04:23 PM
Asher Hong

US’ Asher Hong competes on the Rings in the Men’s Team Final during the 52nd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, in Antwerp, northern Belgium, on October 3, 2023. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. men’s gymnastics team took bronze at the world championships, ending its longest global medal drought in two decades.

Japan won the team title at worlds for the first time since 2015, defeating rival and defending champion China by 1.8 points in Antwerp, Belgium.

A young U.S. team — the top three from August’s nationals were 19 (Asher Hong), 20 (Khoi Young) and 19 (Fred Richard) — delivered on promise that made it a medal favorite going into the meet.

The Americans distanced last year’s bronze medalist, Great Britain, by 2.967.

GYMNASTICS WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | Daily Guide | Results

The U.S. won its first team medal at an Olympics or worlds since 2014, ending its longest podium drought since a gap from 1984 to 2001. It improved from fifth-place finishes at the Tokyo Olympics and last year’s worlds.

The Americans did it without their Brody Malone, the 2021 and 2022 U.S. all-around champion. He hopes to return early next year from at least three right leg surgeries after a high bar dismount fall on March 18.

The U.S. will hope Malone’s return, plus the continued maturation of this young group, can help it challenge longtime powers China and Japan at the Paris Olympics. The U.S. finished behind those two at every Olympics or worlds since 2004.

The U.S. finished 1.366 points behind China on Tuesday, the closest it has been to either country in an Olympic or world final since 2011. Granted, China had a depleted team at these worlds with some of its best gymnasts competing at last week’s Asian Games instead.

Russian gymnasts won the Tokyo Olympic title, but Russia missed the deadline to qualify for the Paris Games due to its ban since shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine qualified in the 12th and final spot for the Olympics in Russia’s absence.

Worlds continue Wednesday with Simone Biles leading a U.S. women’s team eyeing a record-breaking seventh consecutive title (1:30 p.m. ET, Peacock.)