How to watch the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

The indoor track and field season starts in earnest on Sunday with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston.

NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock air live coverage from 4-6 p.m. ET.

Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, the last two world men’s 100m champions, face off in the 60m.

Last year, Lyles won the New Balance 60m in a personal-best 6.51 seconds.

Six months later, Lyles became the first man to sweep the 100m and 200m at a world outdoor championships since Usain Bolt in 2015.

Kerley has no previous indoor 60m races on his World Athletics bio. He followed his Tokyo Olympic 100m silver by leading a U.S. 100m sweep at the 2022 Worlds.

Last year, he was eliminated in the 100m semifinals at worlds. He changed coaches after the season and now trains in Southern California under 1992 Olympic 400m gold medalist Quincy Watts.

Also at New Balance, the men’s 60m hurdles could be a preview of the 110m hurdles at June’s Olympic Trials.

The field includes three-time world champion Grant Holloway, 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham, 2023 World bronze medalist Daniel Roberts and last year’s breakout hurdler, Cordell Tinch.

The international contingent is led by world record holders.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay, the fastest women’s outdoor 5000m runner in history, is entered in the 1500m. Fellow Ethiopian Lamecha Girma, who broke the men’s 3000m steeplechase world record last June, races a flat 3000m on Sunday. Nigerian Tobi Amusan, who broke the 100m hurdles record at 2022 Worlds, leads the women’s 60m hurdles field.