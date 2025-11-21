Intuit, founding partner of LA28, retains naming rights for Olympic basketball arena

The Intuit Dome will retain its name for the 2028 Olympic 5x5 basketball tournaments as Intuit was announced as a LA28 founding partner and a partner of Team USA.

In a new Olympic and Paralympic naming rights program, qualifying LA28 partners have the opportunity to keep existing venue naming rights during the Games, plus can add marketing assets “to significantly bolster their activation efforts.”

The Intuit Dome joins the previously announced Honda Center (volleyball), Peacock Theater (boxing, weightlifting, goalball) and Comcast Squash Center at Universal Studios in retaining naming rights during the LA Games.

During past Games, existing corporate names for stadiums and arenas have not been used.

The Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, will also host the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, which airs live on NBC and Peacock on Feb. 15, the middle Sunday of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.