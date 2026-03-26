IOC announces eligibility for female category at Olympics to be limited to biological females

The International Olympic Committee announced that eligibility for any female category event at the Olympics or any other IOC event will be limited to biological females from the LA28 Olympics onward.

Eligibility in individual and team sports will be determined on the basis of a one-time SRY gene screening, which can be done via saliva, cheek swab or blood sample.

Athletes who screen negative will have permanent eligibility to compete in the female category. Athletes with an SRY-positive screen, including XY transgender and androgen-sensitive XY-DSD athletes, will continue to be eligible for all other classifications for which they qualify, including any male category, a designated male slot in a mixed category and any open category or in sports and events that do not classify athletes by sex.

“I understand that this is a very sensitive topic,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said in a video statement. “As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition. The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts with the best interests of athletes at its heart. The scientific evidence is very clear. Male chromosomes give performance advantages in sports that rely on strength, power or endurance. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat. So, it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe. Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will only need to be screened once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counseling available, alongside expert medical advice.”

The policy is the result of an IOC review between September 2024 and March 2026. The IOC’s goals for the female category are to ensure fairness, safety and integrity in elite competition, to promote equality, enhance Olympic value and increase visibility.

As part of the review, the IOC created a working group in September 2025 with members from all five continents. They included specialists in sports science, endocrinology, transgender medicine, sports medicine, women’s health, ethics and law. As a separate part of the group, chief medical officers from international federations for individual and team sports were also included.

Athletes were also involved through an online survey with more than 1,100 responses and in-depth individual interviews with impacted athletes from around the world. Plus, a presentation to and discussion with members of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

The IOC said the policy should be adopted by international federations for Olympic sports, National Olympic Committees and other sports governing bodies in implementing eligibility rules in relation to IOC events only.

The policy does not apply to any grassroots or recreational sports programs.

More details on the policy are here.