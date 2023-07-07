 Skip navigation
Jasper Philipsen denies Mark Cavendish’s bid to break Tour de France stage wins record

  
Published July 7, 2023 11:19 AM
Jasper Philipsen overtook Mark Cavendish in the last 100 meters of the seventh stage of the Tour de France, denying Cavendish’s bid to break the career Tour stage wins record.

Philipsen, a 25-year-old Belgian, has won all three sprint stages of this year’s Tour.

Cavendish, a 38-year-old Brit in his final Tour, went to the front of Friday’s bunch sprint, but Philipsen’s move moments later proved decisive.

“I never had to a big effort before I could launch my sprint, and that’s how we win,” he said. “If you told me this one week ago, I would think you’re crazy. So far, it’s a dream for us, a dream Tour.”

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, who at last year’s Giro d’Italia became the first African to win a Grand Tour stage, was third behind Philipsen and Cavendish.

Cavendish is tied with Belgian legend Eddy Merckx for the career record of 34 Tour de France stage wins. Cavendish, who is retiring after this season, will likely get another chance on the next flat stage on Wednesday.

“I would also have loved to see him win, I think everybody [would],” Philipsen said. “For sure, he will keep on trying.”

The top five in the overall standings went unchanged, led by defending Tour champ Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark.