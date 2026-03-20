Jordan Anthony, Chase Jackson win World Indoor Track and Field Championships titles

Jordan Anthony won his first NCAA sprint titles in 2025, then became a U.S. champion three weeks ago. Now, he’s a world champion at age 21 in his first trip outside the country.

Anthony won the 60m at the World Indoor Track and Field Championships, nine months after turning professional out of the University of Arkansas, where he also played wide receiver.

He clocked 6.41 seconds on Friday in Torun, Poland, beating a field that included Olympic and world 100m silver medalist Kishane Thompson of Jamaica (who took silver in 6.45, one thousandth ahead of American Trayvon Bromell).

Anthony is now the joint-fourth-fastest man in history in the event.

“The goal is to come back with a gold medal,” he said after the preliminary heats Friday. “The time’s going to be the time. I’m not chasing a time. I learned that at a young age, don’t chase times, chase medals. So right now I’m chasing a gold medal. If I come up short, oh well, I’m a young buck. I got years left.”

WORLD INDOORS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Mondo Duplantis returns to his field of dreams at World Indoor Championships Mondo Duplantis headlines the World Indoor Track and Field Championships from Friday through Sunday, live on Peacock.

Anthony is the fourth-youngest man to win the world indoor 60m title after three other Americans: Bromell in 2016, Justin Gatlin in 2003 and Lee McRae in 1987.

Anthony is part of Olympic 100m gold medalist Noah Lyles’ professional group in Clermont, Florida.

He went into worlds with the fastest time of 2026 in the 60m — 6.43 seconds — a distance that is primarily contested only in the winter indoor season.

At the USA Track and Field Indoor Championships earlier this month, Anthony won the 60m over a field that included Lyles, who then handed a championship belt to his training partner.

“Nothing can stop me,” Anthony said Friday. “Noah told me before I got here, be used to the unexpected. You never know what might happen.”

He learned that on Thursday upon being drug tested. In drawing the blood sample, the doping control officer missed his left arm vein, which resulted in a clot that Anthony said was “like the size of a soccer ball.”

Also Friday, Chase Jackson completed her indoor medal collection in the shot put with her first gold.

Jackson, a two-time world outdoor champion, threw 20.14 meters.

“I can retire from indoors,” she told coach Paul Wilson while celebrating the victory.

“I might be being a little dramatic, because I do hate it (indoors),” she said later. “I’m not ready (for the indoor season). Everybody’s different, but for me with indoors, it’s nothing against it. It’s moreso me. I struggle being ready. I like to take a really long break after outdoors.”

At the USATF Indoor Championships, Jackson broke the American indoor record by throwing 20.44 meters.

She shared the previous record of 20.21 with 2016 Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter. Jackson also owns the outdoor American record of 20.95.

Her main goal is to throw 21 meters, which no woman has done since Valerie Adams of New Zealand in 2012.

Indoor worlds continue Saturday, live on Peacock and NBCSN.

Jackson wins her first world indoor shotput gold In her fourth World Indoor Championships, the USA's Chase Jackson finally broke through for her first women's shotput gold medal even with NCAA record holder Axelina Johansson and Olympian Sarah Mitton in the field.