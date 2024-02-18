 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500

Top Clips

oly_astm_women50_240218_1920x1080_2310020675920.jpg
Douglass breaks U.S. female 50m freestyle record
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIM-WORLD-2024
2024 World Swimming Championships Results
Indiana v Ohio State
College Basketball Best Bets, Feb. 18: Indiana vs Northwestern, Minnesota vs Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Practice
Weather forecast for Monday’s Daytona 500

Top Clips

oly_astm_women50_240218_1920x1080_2310020675920.jpg
Douglass breaks U.S. female 50m freestyle record
nbc_pl_lutvsmanuthirdgoal_240218.jpg
Morris pulls one back for Luton Town v. Man United
nbc_pl_lutvsmanusecondgoal_240218.jpg
Hojlund doubles Man United’s lead v. Luton Town

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kate Douglass becomes fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to end worlds

  
Published February 18, 2024 12:21 PM

Kate Douglass became the fastest U.S. female swimmer in history to put the finishing touches on a uniquely versatile medal haul at the world championships.

Douglass took silver in the 50m freestyle in 23.91 seconds in Doha, breaking the American record in the shortest, quickest event in swimming.

Simone Manuel had the previous American record of 23.97 set at 2017 Worlds.

Swede Sarah Sjöström won the 50m free for her record-extending 23rd career individual world medal and 14th individual gold, two shy of Katie Ledecky’s record.

SWIMMING WORLDS: Results

Douglass’ individual medal collection at worlds: repeat 200m individual medley gold, plus silvers in the 50m free and the 200m breaststroke (after breaking the American record in that event last month).

She became the second U.S. woman to win an individual medal in three different strokes at one worlds after Tracy Caulkins.

Caulkins did so in the IM, breaststroke and butterfly. Michael Phelps also accomplished the feat in the IM, butterfly and freestyle. Ryan Lochte did it in the IM, backstroke and freestyle. Natalie Coughlin did it at the Olympics in the IM, backstroke and freestyle.

That’s not the complete list, but it gives a sense of the company Douglass now keeps.

Also Sunday, American Hunter Armstrong earned his third consecutive medal in the 50m backstroke, a silver behind Australian Isaac Cooper. The 50m back is not an Olympic event.

The swimming season continues with a Tyr Pro Series stop in Westmont, Illinois, from March 6-9 with coverage live on Peacock.