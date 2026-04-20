Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Chloe Kim lead Laureus World Sports Awards winners

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year, while Chloe Kim won Action Sportsperson of the Year for a third time at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid, honoring achievements in 2025.

Alcaraz won World Sportsman of the Year over nominees Ousmane Dembele (soccer, France), Mondo Duplantis (track and field, Sweden), Marc Marquez (motorcycle racing, Spain), Tadej Pogacar (cycling, Slovenia) and Jannik Sinner (tennis, Italy).

In 2025, Alcaraz won the French Open and U.S. Open, was runner-up to Sinner at Wimbledon and finished the year ranked No. 1 in the world.

Alcaraz is the fourth tennis player to win Sportsman of the Year since the creation of the Laureus Awards in 2000 after Roger Federer (five times), Novak Djokovic (five times) and Rafael Nadal (twice).

Sabalenka won World Sportswoman of the Year over fellow nominees Aitana Bonmati (soccer, Spain), Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (track and field, USA), Faith Kipyegon (track and field, Kenya), Katie Ledecky (swimming, USA) and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (track and field, USA).

Sabalenka claims Sportswoman of the Year Award Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka was "emotional" and "speechless" after being named the Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.

In 2025, Sabalenka made the semifinals of all four Grand Slams, including winning the U.S. Open, and finished the year ranked No. 1 in the world.

Kim won Action Sportsperson of the Year for a third time after 2019 and 2020.

In 2025, Kim won her seventh X Games Aspen women’s snowboard halfpipe title (and eighth title across all X Games sites), plus took her third World Championships title. She also became the first woman to land a double cork 1080 in competition.

Kim is World Action Sportsperson of the Year After being named the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year, snowboarder Chloe Kim said she is "honored" to receive the award for the third time.

Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci received a Lifetime Achievement Award, 50 years after she earned seven perfect 10 scores at the Montreal Olympics. Simone Biles introduced Comaneci, calling her “my hero and sporting inspiration.”

Other award winners included Lamine Yamal (Breakthrough), Rory McIlroy (Comeback), Lando Norris (Breakthrough), Paris Saint-Germain (Team), Gabriel Araujo (Sportsperson with a Disability) and Futbol Mas (Sport for Good).

In 2025, Biles and Duplantis won World Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year after gold-medal performances at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Comăneci presented with Lifetime Achievement Award The face of the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics, Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci, who etched the first perfect 10.0 in Olympic gymnastics history, is presented with the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award by Simone Biles.