 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Legacy MC signs John Hunter Nemechek for 2024 Cup season
Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan
2023 US Open Championships Day 9
Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Legacy MC signs John Hunter Nemechek for 2024 Cup season
Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan
2023 US Open Championships Day 9
Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ncaa_foldsofhonorehl_230906.jpg
Highlights: Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 3
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_oht_womenofthenfldraft_230906.jpg
Meet the women who help make the NFL draft go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Madison Keys returns to U.S. Open semifinals to face Aryna Sabalenka

  
Published September 6, 2023 08:44 PM
Madison Keys

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/09/04: Madison Keys of USA returns the ball during the 4th round against Jessica Pegula of USA at the US Open Championships at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Keys won in straight sets and moved to quarterfinals. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

American Madison Keys is once again two match wins from her first major title, advancing to the U.S. Open semifinals.

The 17th seed Keys took out Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday night.

Keys, a 28-year-old in her sixth Grand Slam semifinal, gets soon-to-be No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on Thursday.

Sabalenka, who began the week by clinching the No. 1 ranking for the first time, reached her fifth consecutive major semi with a 6-1, 6-4 win over 23rd seed Zheng Qinwen of China.

U.S. OPEN DRAWS: Women | Men

“Almost a completely different match tomorrow,” Keys said, referencing the different styles of Vondrousova and Sabalenka. “There’s a reason she’s No. 1 in the world. ... It’s going to be a lot of hard hitting. Not a lot of long points. Honestly, just going to try to buckle up and get as many balls back as I can.”

Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion, is the only singles player in the tournament yet to drop a set. She also swept Keys in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Keys made her deepest major run at the U.S. Open in 2017, taking runner-up to countrywoman Sloane Stephens. She also made the semis of the Australian Open and the French Open.

Sabalenka is the only woman left in the draw who is ranked higher than American Coco Gauff. Gauff, the sixth seed, gets French Open runner-up Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in Thursday’s earlier semi.

Also Wednesday, No. 3 men’s seed Daniil Medvedev dumped No. 8 Andrey Rublev, who is the godfather of Medvedev’s daughter, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in an all-Russian quarterfinal.

In Friday’s semifinals, he’ll play top seed and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or No. 12 Alexander Zverev of Germany.