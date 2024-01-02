 Skip navigation
Marco Schwarz, Alpine skiing World Cup overall leader, suffers season-ending crash

  
Published January 2, 2024 06:19 AM
Marco Schwarz

VAL GARDENA, ITALY - DECEMBER 12: Marco Schwarz of Team Austria A general view during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Men’s Downhill Training on December 12, 2023 in Val Gardena, Italy. (Photo by Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Getty Images

World Cup overall leader Marco Schwarz of Austria suffered a season-ending crash in a downhill in Bormio, Italy, last Thursday.

Schwarz, 28, had surgery Friday to repair a right knee ligament tear, plus meniscus and cartilage damage.

Schwarz, a seven-time world championships medalist, made the podium in four of the first eight World Cup races this season going into Thursday’s downhill.

That gave him an eight-point lead over Swiss Marco Odermatt in the early standings for the World Cup overall title, the biggest annual prize in ski racing.

Odermatt, who last winter broke the men’s Alpine World Cup single-season points record, moved back into the standings lead after Schwarz’s crash.

Odermatt now leads by 172 points through 10 of a scheduled 41 races this season, which ends in March. He also leads the standings in the downhill, super-G and GS.

Last February, Schwarz became the second skier in history to finish in the top six in of the downhill, super-G, giant slalom, slalom and combined at one world championships, according to the Austria Press Agency. He won combined silver and GS bronze.

MORE: Alpine Skiing Broadcast Schedule