Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Ambetter Health 400
Sunday Atlanta NASCAR Cup race: Start time, TV info, weather
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal
2023 NBA Draft Pick Portraits and Press Conferences
Remember: It’s only Summer League
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,
  • Raphielle Johnson
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_cavendishcrash_230708.jpg
Cavendish abandons TDF following Stage 8 crash
oly_atm100_nationals_230707_1920x1080.jpg
Charleston ekes out men’s 100m championship win
nbc_golf_westsorenstamintvs_230707.jpg
Wie West, Sorenstam share USWO departure emotions

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage

  
Published July 8, 2023 10:26 AM
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8

Astana Qazaqstan Team’s British rider Mark Cavendish lies on the ground after suffering a crash during the 8th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 201 km between Libourne and Limoges, in central western France, on July 8, 2023. Mark Cavendish crashed out of the Tour de France on June 8, 2023 after a fall 140km into stage eight left the star British cyclist with what appeared to be a broken collarbone. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Ace sprinter Mark Cavendish has crashed out of the Tour de France during the eighth stage of cycling’s biggest race.

Cavendish hit the ground Saturday with 64 kilometers (40 miles) left while riding at the back of the peloton at moderate speed.

TV images showed the veteran rider lying on the ground and then holding his right shoulder in pain.

Cavendish went inside an ambulance to receive treatment before his retirement was announced.

TOUR DE FRANCE: Standings | Broadcast Schedule | Stage by Stage

The British rider finished second in Friday’s stage when Jasper Philipsen denied the rider known as the “Manx Missile” a record 35th Tour stage win.

Cavendish equaled Merckx’s record of 34 wins on the 2021 Tour, 13 years after his first success. Cavendish, who has never won the Tour, unlike five-time champion Merckx, will retire at the end of the season.

Denmark’s Mads Pedersen later won the stage in a sprint over Belgians Jasper Philipsen and Wout van Aert.

The top three in the overall standings, led by defending champion Jonas Vingegaard, went unchanged.

There may be a shakeup Sunday. Stage nine features a beyond-category summit finish to a dormant volcano.