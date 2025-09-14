Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins world 100m title, caps a village kid’s remarkable rise

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, the self-described village kid from a South Carolina seaport, who had two (partial) college scholarship offers, who saved her dad’s life at age 17, is now the world 100m champion.

Jefferson-Wooden ran way to win in 10.61 seconds, becoming the fourth-fastest woman in history. One year ago, she was the Olympic 100m bronze medalist.

Jamaican Tina Clayton took silver in 10.76, followed by Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 10.84.

10.61 SECONDS 🤯 Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins the women's 100m with a championship RECORD. 🥇 #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/TdU1uLXSdh — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 14, 2025

American Sha’Carri Richardson, the defending world champion from 2023, took fifth in 10.94, her best time of 2025 during a season that was set back from the start due to an injury in February.

Oblique Seville wins men’s 100m; Noah Lyles bronze

With Usain Bolt watching in the stadium, Oblique Seville became the first Jamaican to win a global 100m title since Bolt retired in 2017.

Seville clocked 9.77 seconds, leading a Jamaican one-two with Kishane Thompson. American Noah Lyles, the 2023 World champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist, earned bronze.

Seville, who had never previously won a 100m Olympic or world medal, is coached by Bolt’s career-long coach Glen Mills. More on the men’s 100m here.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, Valarie Allman add world titles to Olympic golds

In field events, Americans Tara Davis-Woodhall (long jump) and Valarie Allman (discus) won their first world titles after previously winning Olympic gold.

Davis-Woodhall, undefeated since taking silver at the 2023 Worlds, had the two best jumps of Sunday’s final, including a 7.13-meter fourth of six jumps that was the world’s best since June 2024.

Allman, undefeated since taking silver at the 2023 Worlds, won by the largest margin in her event in 18 years.

More on Davis-Woodhall and Allman’s victories here.

World Championships highlights, including the women’s and men’s 100m, air Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Worlds continue later Sunday with the men’s marathon (6:30 p.m., CNBC and Peacock).

The next finals session in the stadium is Monday at 5:15 a.m. ET (Peacock) and 6:30 a.m. ET (USA Network), featuring the women’s 100m hurdles and men’s pole vault.

World Track and Field Championships Results — Women’s 100m

Gold: Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA) — 10.61

Silver: Tina Clayton (JAM) — 10.76

Bronze: Julien Alfred (LCA) — 10.84

4. Shericka Jackson (JAM) — 10.88

5. Sha’Carri Richardson (USA) — 10.94

6. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) — 11.03

7. Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (CIV) — 11.04

8. Dina Asher-Smith (GBR) — 11.06