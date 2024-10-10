Michael Jordan’s flag from Dream Team Olympic medal ceremony going to auction

The American flag that Michael Jordan used to cover up a Reebok logo on the 1992 Olympic medal stand is going to auction.

The flag is one of the items in Sotheby’s Colossal | The Ultimate Jordan Collection online auction that runs from Oct. 23 to Nov. 4.

The flag is signed by all 12 members of the Dream Team, according to Sotheby’s.

In June 2023, the jacket Jordan wore on the 1992 Olympic medal podium with the Reebok logo sold for $1.512 million.

Jordan was sponsored by Nike for his entire professional career, so he was averse to showing a competitor’s logo on the Olympic podium.

Reebok sponsored that U.S. Olympic team, so its logo was on the podium ceremony jackets for athletes across sports.

The episode was revisited in “The Last Dance” series in 2020.

At the Barcelona Games, Jordan was filmed riding in a car, teasing that he had a big surprise for the Olympic medal ceremony.

"(USOPC executive Harvey Schiller) said if we don’t wear our uniforms, we can’t accept our gold medal and all that stuff,” Jordan said.

He ended up draping an American flag over his right shoulder, hiding the Reebok logo on the jacket.

Other players also wore flags or zipped their jackets so the Reebok logo was hidden.