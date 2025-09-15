 Skip navigation
Mondo Duplantis breaks pole vault world record for 14th time for World Championship three-peat

  
Published September 15, 2025 09:48 AM

Mondo Duplantis broke the men’s pole vault world record for a 14th time to win a third consecutive World Outdoor Championship, extending a two-plus-year win streak.

Duplantis, a Swede born and raised in Louisiana with an American dad and Swedish mom, cleared 6.30 meters (20 feet, 8 inches) on his third and final attempt in Tokyo on Monday.

Duplantis prevailed over Greek Manolo Karalis (6.00 meters) and Australian Kurtis Marschall (5.95).

Duplantis has now won 36 competitions in a row since August 2023, breaking the world record eight times in that stretch alone. He broke the world record for the first time in February 2020.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

Duplantis, the two-time Olympic gold medalist, has chosen to increase the world record by the minimum one centimeter for all 14 of his successful attempts.

It’s the same record-breaking strategy used by Ukrainian Sergey Bubka, who maximized bonus money by raising the bar one centimeter at a time on many occasions in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Bubka broke the outdoor world record 17 times and the indoor world record 18 times between 1984 and 1994, before World Athletics shifted to one world record combining indoor and outdoor.

Before Duplantis, the world record was 6.16 meters, set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in 2014.

Duplantis is the second man to win three world outdoor pole vault titles in a row after Bubka, who won the first six crowns from 1983 through 1997.

Also Monday, Ditaji Kambundji was the surprise 100m hurdles winner, lowering her personal best from 12.40 to 12.24 to become the first Swiss woman to win an Olympic or world outdoor title in any track and field event.

Kambundji was followed by world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria (12.29) and Americans Grace Stark (12.34) and Masai Russell (12.44), the Olympic gold medalist.

New Zealand’s Geordie Beamish overtook Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco by seven hundredths to win the 3000m steeplechase, two days after getting spiked in the face in the first round.

Beamish, the first Kiwi to win a world outdoor title in any running event, denied El Bakkali a fifth consecutive global steeple title in five years.

Canadian Camryn Rogers won a third consecutive global title in the hammer with an 80.51-meter throw, becoming the second-best performer in history behind world record holder Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland (82.98).

Olympic gold medalist Cole Hocker was disqualified for jostling in the final stretch of his 1500m semifinal, a ruling that can be appealed. The final is Wednesday.

The World Championships continue Tuesday with finals including the women’s 1500m (9:05 a.m. ET) and men’s 110m hurdles (9:20 a.m. ET). The finals session coverage begins at 5:35 a.m. ET on Peacock (world feed) and 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network.

