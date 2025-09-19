Noah Lyles matches Usain Bolt with 4th world title in 200m

Noah Lyles tied Usain Bolt’s record number of world titles in the 200m, Bolt’s trademark event.

Lyles won a fourth consecutive world 200m title, matching Bolt’s run of four in a row from 2009 through 2015.

Lyles, coming back from a spring ankle injury and bronze in last Sunday’s 100m, clocked 19.52 seconds, edging countryman Kenny Bednarek (19.58 for silver) and Jamaican Bryan Levell (19.64 for bronze).

Lyles entered worlds as the world’s fastest 200m man of 2025 (19.63), though all three of his wins earlier this season were by less than a tenth of a second — .02 and .09 to Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana and .04 to Bednarek.

But Lyles re-established his dominance in Thursday’s semifinals, running 19.51, the fastest semifinal time in history. Yet this was the closest of his four world titles.

Since placing fourth at the 2016 Olympic Trials at age 18, Lyles has been defeated just three times in outdoor 200m races in the last nine years — taking bronze at the last two Olympics, plus to Michael Norman at a 2019 Diamond League meet in Rome.

Bednarek has now won four silver medals in the event — two at the Olympics and two at worlds.

Levell edged Tebogo for bronze by one hundredth.

