Sha’Carri Richardson, Cravont Charleston win U.S. 100m titles

EUGENE, Oregon — Sha’Carri Richardson won her first U.S. 100m title, clocking 10.82 seconds to qualify for her first world championships team.

Richardson, the world’s second-fastest woman this year, overcame a deficit at the start to prevail over Brittany Brown (10.90) and Tamari Davis (10.99), who also made their first U.S. 100m team.

“I’m ready mentally, physically and emotionally, and I’m here to stay,” Richardson told Lewis Johnson on NBC Sports before repeating a phrase she has used throughout this season. “I’m not back. I’m better.”

Also Friday, Cravont Charleston was the upset men’s 100m champion, overtaking 2019 World champion Christian Coleman, 9.95 to 9.96. World 20m champion Noah Lyles took third in 10.00 for the last spot on the world team. Defending world champion Fred Kerley did not race the 100m this week but has a bye into worlds.

Charleston, 25, never previously made a 100m final at the NCAA Championships or the USATF Outdoor Championships.

USATF OUTDOORS: Broadcast Schedule | Results

Richardson won at the same Hayward Field track where she won the Tokyo Olympic Trials, then had the result voided after testing positive for marijuana.

At last year’s USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Richardson was eliminated in the 100m first round and later said she was injured.

Now, she goes into August’s worlds in Budapest as a medal favorite. Only Jamaican Shericka Jackson has gone faster this year than Richardson, clocking 10.65 at her national championships earlier Friday. Richardson ran a personal-best 10.71 in the first round Thursday.

Earlier Friday, world bronze medalist Anna Hall cruised to win the heptathlon with 6,677 points at a meet where she had a conservative approach, not looking to set a personal-best total. Her spot on the world team was all but assured because no other American has the world championships qualifying standard.

Hall has the world’s best point total this year — 6,988 from May 28 — to become the No. 2 American in history behind world record holder Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

At worlds, Hall will bid to become the fifth woman to ever break 7,000 points and to dethrone Belgian Nafi Thiam, the reigning world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Joyner-Kersee is the lone American to win an Olympic or world title in the heptathlon, doing so four times combined.

Harrison Williams won the decathlon with 8,630 points, a personal best by 138 points and matching Kyle Garland, who was fourth here, for third-best total in the world this year. Garland can still make the three-man world team if third place Austin West does not get the qualifying standard or world ranking.

USATF Outdoors continue Saturday, live at 9 p.m. ET on CNBC, NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock .