Amy Wang, Rachel Sung complete U.S. Olympic women’s table tennis team at trials

  
Published March 25, 2024 12:53 PM

Amy Wang and Rachel Sung will round out the U.S. Olympic women’s table tennis team after qualifying through the trials that ended Sunday.

Wang and Sung, who lived together as UCLA freshmen, made each’s first Olympic team and joined the previously qualified Lily Zhang, who is headed to her fourth Games.

The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in table tennis, which debuted at the 1988 Seoul Games.

In Tokyo, 36-year-old Juan Liu reached the round of 16 in the best finish for a U.S. singles player since the 2008 Beijing Games. She did not compete at last week’s Olympic Trials.

On the men’s side, two-time Olympian Kanak Jha and Tokyo Olympian Nikhil Kumar advanced from Olympic Trials to a Pan American Olympic qualifier in May in a bid to earn spots in Paris.

NBC Olympic research contributed to this report.

