Tahiti Bound documentary series to feature surfers on road to Paris Olympics

  
Published February 28, 2024 11:25 AM

“Tahiti Bound,” a six-episode documentary series tracking the world’s top surfers through the Paris Olympics, premieres Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The 44-minute episodes will feature athletes already qualified for the Olympics as they compete on this season’s World Surf League Championship Tour.

A final highlight show recapping the Olympics and the WSL season airs Oct. 13.

Surfing at the Olympics will be in Tahiti off the village of Teahupo’o, an annual stop on the WSL tour.

Teahupo’o, which roughly translates to “Wall of Skulls,” is known for generating the heaviest waves on tour, making it a sometimes dangerous venue.

Five U.S. surfers have already qualified for the Games: defending gold medalist Carissa Moore, reigning world champion Caroline Marks, Caity Simmers, two-time world champion John John Florence and Griffin Colapinto.

A sixth, Barron Mamiya, will qualify if the U.S. men earn an extra Olympic spot at the ongoing World Surfing Games.

‘Tahiti Bound’ Broadcast Schedule

DateTime (ET)PlatformEpisode
Sun., March 31-2 p.m.CNBCPipeline Pro – Oahu, Hawaii
Sun., March 172-3 p.m.CNBCSunset Beach – Oahu, Hawaii
Sun., April 73-4 p.m.CNBCPeniche, Leiria, Portugal
Sun., April 282-3 p.m.CNBCBells Beach – Victoria, Australia
Sun., May 122-3 p.m.CNBCMargaret River, Western Australia
Sunday, June 232-3 p.m.CNBCTahiti
Sun., Oct. 131-2 p.m.NBCSeason Recap

*All episodes also available on Peacock and NBC Sports YouTube