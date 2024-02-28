Tahiti Bound documentary series to feature surfers on road to Paris Olympics

“Tahiti Bound,” a six-episode documentary series tracking the world’s top surfers through the Paris Olympics, premieres Sunday on NBC Sports and Peacock.

The 44-minute episodes will feature athletes already qualified for the Olympics as they compete on this season’s World Surf League Championship Tour.

A final highlight show recapping the Olympics and the WSL season airs Oct. 13.

Surfing at the Olympics will be in Tahiti off the village of Teahupo’o, an annual stop on the WSL tour.

Teahupo’o, which roughly translates to “Wall of Skulls,” is known for generating the heaviest waves on tour, making it a sometimes dangerous venue.

Five U.S. surfers have already qualified for the Games: defending gold medalist Carissa Moore, reigning world champion Caroline Marks, Caity Simmers, two-time world champion John John Florence and Griffin Colapinto.

A sixth, Barron Mamiya, will qualify if the U.S. men earn an extra Olympic spot at the ongoing World Surfing Games.

‘Tahiti Bound’ Broadcast Schedule



Date Time (ET) Platform Episode Sun., March 3 1-2 p.m. CNBC Pipeline Pro – Oahu, Hawaii Sun., March 17 2-3 p.m. CNBC Sunset Beach – Oahu, Hawaii Sun., April 7 3-4 p.m. CNBC Peniche, Leiria, Portugal Sun., April 28 2-3 p.m. CNBC Bells Beach – Victoria, Australia Sun., May 12 2-3 p.m. CNBC Margaret River, Western Australia Sunday, June 23 2-3 p.m. CNBC Tahiti Sun., Oct. 13 1-2 p.m. NBC Season Recap

*All episodes also available on Peacock and NBC Sports YouTube