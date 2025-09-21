U.S. wins most gold medals in World Track and Field Championships history after relay titles

The U.S. broke the record for most gold medals at a World Track and Field Championships after winning three of the four relays on the last day of the meet Sunday.

In rainy Tokyo, the U.S. won the women’s and men’s 4x100m and the women’s 4x400m to finish with 16 gold medals, breaking the previous record of 14 gold medals for a single worlds (USA, 2005, 2007 and 2019).

Cole Hocker also won the 5000m earlier Sunday. More on his victory here.

The success came a year after the U.S. won 14 golds and 34 total medals in track and field at the Paris Olympics — the most for any nation in either category since 1984.

TRACK AND FIELD WORLDS: Results | Broadcast Schedule

The U.S. won the most gold medals and total medals (26) at a fifth consecutive worlds.

In the women’s 4x100m, American anchor Sha’Carri Richardson held off Jamaican Jonielle Smith by four hundredths.

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, the U.S. lead-off, became the second woman to sweep the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at a single worlds after Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2013.

Jefferson-Wooden is also the second American woman to win three golds at a single worlds across all events after Allyson Felix in 2007.

Team USA holds off Jamaica in a THRILLING 4x100m to win the world championship! #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/HsG7vB7DDS — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 21, 2025

Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. men’s 4x100m to victory, joined by Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek and Courtney Lindsey.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone anchored the U.S. to a dominant victory in the women’s 4x400m.

McLaughlin-Levrone earned her fifth career world title, tying for second on the U.S. women’s all-time list with others including Jefferson-Wooden. Only Allyson Felix has won more with 14 (which is a record for all athletes from all nations).

The only relay the U.S. didn’t win at these worlds was the men’s 4x400m.

Botswana anchor Collen Kebinatshipi, the individual 400m gold medalist, overtook Rai Benjamin, the 400m hurdles gold medalist, in the final strides to prevail by seven hundredths.

In 2024, Benjamin delivered Olympic gold in the event by one tenth over Botswana.

What a race!



Botswana and the United States dueled in an EPIC men’s 4x400m relay. #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/QpmG1CY5IY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) September 21, 2025

World Championships highlights air Sunday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

The fall marathon season continues Oct. 12 with the Chicago Marathon, airing live on NBC Chicago and nbcchicago.com.

The field features the second- and fourth-fastest American marathoners in history — Conner Mantz and Galen Rupp.