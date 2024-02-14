How to watch the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

The USA Track and Field Indoor Championships air Saturday from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

The top two in most events at the two-day meet qualify for the world indoor championships in Glasgow, Scotland, in two weeks.

USATF.tv airs live coverage of the first day of USATF Indoors on Friday.

Saturday’s marquee event is the men’s 60m. The field includes Noah Lyles, the reigning world 100m and 200m champion, and Christian Coleman, the world record holder at 60m, headline the field.

USATF INDOORS: Schedule, Entry Lists

Lyles bids to make his first world indoor championships team. One of his goals for the year is to win the world indoor 60m title, plus Olympic 100m and 200m golds. No man or woman has won all three of those titles over the course of a career, let alone in one year.

Lyles has already this season run a personal best 6.44 seconds in the 60m, the world’s best time in 2024 by one hundredth over Jamaican Ackeem Blake.

Coleman ran 6.51 last week, but his world record from 2018 is 6.34.

In other events, the men’s pole vault features Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen, American record holder K.C. Lightfoot and two-time world outdoor champion Sam Kendricks.

Grant Holloway, the world record holder in the 60m hurdles, has a bye into worlds as last year’s world indoor tour champion. He will still put a near-10-year-win streak on the line at USATF Indoors against 2022 World 110m hurdles silver medalist Trey Cunningham, 2023 World 110m hurdles bronze medalist Daniel Roberts and Cordell Tinch, the breakout hurdler of 2023.

Also entered are reigning world outdoor champions Ryan Crouser and Chase Jackson (née Ealey) in the shot put and Katie Moon in the pole vault.