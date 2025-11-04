 Skip navigation
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards

  
Published November 4, 2025 12:56 PM

Americans Tara Davis-Woodhall, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Noah Lyles are among 12 total finalists for the six World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards in track and field.

Davis-Woodhall, who won her first world outdoor title in the long jump, one year after taking Olympic gold, is a finalist for women’s field athlete of the year along with world high jump champion Nicola Olyslagers of Australia.

McLaughlin-Levrone, who won her first world 400m title after previously dominating the 400m hurdles, is a finalist for women’s track athlete of the year along with Dutchwoman Femke Bol, who won the 400m hurdles world title in McLaughlin-Levrone’s absence from that event.

Lyles, who won a fourth consecutive world 200m title, is a finalist for men’s track athlete of the year along with world 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya.

NBC NEWS: McLaughlin-Levrone not finished after redefining records

The other finalists:

Men’s field: world pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis (Sweden) and world long jump champion Mattia Furlani (Italy).

Women’s out of stadium: world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) and world 20km and 35km race walk champion Maria Perez (Spain).

Men’s out of stadium: London and Berlin Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe (Kenya) and world marathon champion Alphonce Simbu (Tanzania).

The finalists were determined from votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and the public on social media.

A final round of fan voting from now to Sunday — available here — will help select the overall women’s and men’s Athlete of the Year winners.

The Athlete of the Year in each category, plus the overall winners, will be announced on Nov. 30 in Monaco as part of the 2025 World Athletics Awards.

In 2024, the overall winners were Olympic marathon gold medalist Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Olympic 200m gold medalist Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

The last Americans to win the overall Athlete of the Year awards were McLaughlin-Levrone in 2022 for women and decathlete Ashton Eaton in 2015 for men. In 2023, Lyles won the men’s track athlete award.

oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
