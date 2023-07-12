The community and carpools that propelled USWNT’s Naomi Girma to the World Cup

The age-old saying “strength in numbers” is one that rings true for most athletes in their craft. The premise of working in unison toward a common goal can be applied to nearly every sport played.

When U.S. Women’s National Team member Naomi Girma thinks of this simple phrase, however, she sees a meaning that stretches far past what is accomplished on the field.

Girma, of course, is well accustomed to the teamwork it takes to be one’s best on the pitch. The Stanford product captained her squad to an NCAA Championship victory in 2019 before finding herself selected first overall by the San Diego Wave in the 2022 NWSL Draft. A year later, the defender will soon fight for gold alongside America’s finest after claiming a spot on the 2023 Women’s World Cup roster.

When she looks back to the path that brought her to the U.S. Women’s National Team, however, it’s the strength drawn from her community that leaves a lasting impression.

Girma recently sat down with NBC Sports and Telemundo as part of its podcast series, “My New Favorite Futbolista.” Hosted in English by World Cup champion Meghan Klingenberg and in Spanish by Mexico’s Janelly Farías, the podcast introduces listeners to the World Cup’s most inspiring players and the causes they’re fighting for off the pitch.

In Girma’s case, her “why” lies within her roots.

San Jose, California, is the place Girma calls home — the Bay Area holds familiarity and comfort for the 23-year-old.

This city of nearly one million residents, however, was once foreign territory to Seble Demissie and Girma Aweke, Naomi’s mother and father. The two immigrated to the United States from Ethiopia in their early twenties.

The path Demissie and Aweke took to build a life in the Golden State came with inevitable hardship. Yet over twenty years since departing from Ethiopia, the family has maintained pride in and connection with their home country.

For the Girmas, Ethiopian culture is grounded in community. And when coming to America, Naomi’s parents sought to carry that staple to their new home. Luckily, it didn’t take long for them to find other Ethiopian families with the same hope.

“In the Bay being immigrants, I think for them having that community with that shared experience was almost as important or if not more important than it was for us as kids,” Girma said on My New Favorite Futbolista.

Girma’s father chose to merge his passion for community with a love for soccer. He developed a soccer club comprised of Ethiopian children called “Maleda”, meaning “dawn” in Amharic. Here, a young Girma first discovered the beautiful game.

“I think just them creating that environment for me and making it such a fun and safe space for me to fall in love with soccer … I always say it’s the most low-pressure environment you could imagine,” Girma said on My New Favorite Futbolista. “Half the kids didn’t like soccer, and I was there just having fun.”

What began as fun way for the community to come together soon transformed into something greater. Girma’s skill and passion for the game shined early.

As the time came to take the next steps in her career, however, uncharted territory surfaced for the first-generation American.

“(My parents) didn’t know how to sign me up for club soccer,” Girma said. “Which is just a small example, but it’s really like they couldn’t use any of their experiences growing up to help us grow up. It was like we were all having to learn together.”

But again, there was the community that had defined the family’s life both in Ethiopia and in the States. With the support of local moms, Naomi found a spot on her first club team and continued to climb.

“One of the biggest challenges I would say was rides to training, especially as it went from like two days a week to three days a week,” Girma recalled from her years in club soccer. “I was getting rides from anyone who could take me. One of my really close friends, her mom would come get me from my school and then go get her daughter and then and then get someone else, and then we would go.”

Girma remembers the day she was invited to join the highest-ranked team in her club program. While she was elated by the opportunity, her mother quickly expressed doubt.

“She was like, ‘I don’t think Naomi can join. I just I can’t get her to practice, and you have to be at practice to play, you know?’” Girma said.

It took all but a few seconds for a support system to step in and offer help.

“It’s multiple families who just out of the kindness of their heart would swing by my house or swing by my school and get me,” Girma said. “And I’m so thankful because I would have maybe had to stop playing because I couldn’t drive myself.”

Eventually, the esteemed club soccer player achieved the prestigious feat of representing the Stanford Cardinal.

Just two years later, she captained her team through the 2019 College Cup.

“I remember looking above our bench and it was like pretty much all of Maleda Soccer,” Girma recalled. “And it was all my parents’ friends and then all of the kids who are me and my brother’s age who now aren’t playing but were all there supporting me. I think having that moment where it was literally everyone who was there when I first started playing and watching me win a championship and winning with them was really special.”

A lot has transpired since that College Cup triumph in 2019. Girma’s soccer career has taken her on countless adventures, with another to come in Australia and New Zealand at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

What she and her family will never forget is the outpouring of support shown for a young child with passion for a game.

“It’s very true when they say it takes a village to raise a child,” Demissie, Naomi’s mother, told My New Favorite Futbolista. “I absolutely, 100% agree with that. There’s no way Naomi would have got to this level without the community.”

The first-generation American is now the first player of Ethiopian descent to represent the U.S. Women’s National Team, blazing a trail for Ethiopian girls with a dream.

Her parents’ persistence and community’s support push her to fight for the next generation through organizations like United Women of East Africa, a San Diego nonprofit that provides health services, education and advocacy for the well-being of the East African community.

“It can be hard to see your family sacrificing so much to come to the U.S. They would give back to Ethiopia, even if we weren’t necessarily well-off,” Girma said. “I know I can help a lot of kids, especially in marginalized communities where mental health isn’t something that’s talked about. I think that was one of the things that drew me to the United Woman of East Africa … They do a lot of things that I felt like could have been helpful for me.”

As she takes the pitch for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, she hopes her story is a source of inspiration for those chasing something that may seem out of reach.

“I’m honored to be in this position and, like we said, it wouldn’t have been possible without a lot of people who helped me along the way,” Girma said. “For the little girls, I hope they feel like they can do the same thing.”

