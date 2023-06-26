 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
The 13 most intriguing NBA free agents to watch this offseason
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Jahvon Quinerly
Alabama point guard Jahvon Quinerly announces plans to transfer from turmoil-filled program
jordan westburg
Orioles promote another top prospect, adding infielder Jordan Westburg

Top Clips

nbc_nas_mmxfinityrace_230626.jpg
Xfinity Series’ chaotic race in Nashville
nbc_nas_mmchastain_230626.jpg
Best of Chastain was on full display in Nashville
nbc_nas_podnashvilleracing_230626.jpg
Nashville giving fans hard, exciting racing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Who made the USWNT roster for the 2023 Women’s World Cup?

  
Published June 26, 2023 02:11 PM

The USWNT roster, which can lift an unprecedented three Women’s World Cups on the spin, was announced by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday.

[ MORE: 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup schedule – Groups, calendar, dates, times, fixtures ]

That would be some honor for a hallowed program that went 16 years between titles before winning in 2015 and 2019.

Vlatko Andonovski has picked the 23 players he will take to Australia and New Zealand next month, in the USWNT’s bid for a World Cup three-peat.

[ MORE: USWNT release 2023 World Cup jerseys ]

USWNT 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup roster

Goalkeepers (3): Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (NJ/NY Gotham), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign)

Midfielders (7): Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Julie Ertz (Angel City), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards (6): Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham)

[nbcs_related_posts_module value="2023 Women’s World Cup” label="World Cup news” type="category”]

USWNT 2023 World Cup roster projection (June 12)

(Projections in italics)

Goalkeepers

Alyssa Naeher
Adrianna Franch
Casey Murphy
Audrey Kingsbury

Analysis: Kingsbury’s the long shot here as the only one of the bunch with under 10 caps (and she has one).

Defenders

Sofia Huerta
Kelley O’Hara
Tierna Davidson
Emily Sonnett
Alana Cook
Crystal Dunn
Casey Krueger
Emily Fox
Naomi Girma
Hallie Mace
Carson Pickett

Analysis: Fox, Krueger, or Davidson could be the odd person out here, and some have suggested that O’Hara’s place isn’t solid either due to injury. We’ll say she gets the nod in a bid to be a part of all three rosters. That’s often how this has worked in recent years, even if it wasn’t under Andonovski’s rule.

USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn has confirmed she will be out of the World Cup due to injury, which is a huge blow.

Midfielders

Lindsey Horan
Julie Ertz
Rose Lavelle
Andi Sullivan
Kristie Mewis
Ashley Sanchez
Taylor Kornieck
Sam Coffey
Jaelin Howell
Savannah DeMelo

Analysis: This one feels about as straightforward as it gets, but feel free to comment if you don’t agree with that.

Forwards

Alex Morgan
Lynn Williams
Sophia Smith
Trinity Rodman
Alyssa Thompson
Ashley Hatch
Megan Rapinoe
Midge Purce
Jaedyn Shaw

Analysis: This can change if Rapinoe is out but there are no indications yet that the 37-year-old’s World Cup is in real jeopardy.

Follow @NicholasMendola