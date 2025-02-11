Sceptres forward Spooner activated from long-term injured reserve, will make debut against Frost

The Toronto Sceptres are getting a big boost with the return of star forward Natalie Spooner.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League team announced that Spooner has been activated from long-term injured reserve and will make her season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Spooner was the MVP of last year’s inaugural PWHL season, with a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points. But the 34-year-old from Toronto sustained a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto’s semifinal playoff series against Minnesota and hadn’t played since.

“I’m excited to be back with my teammates and looking forward to competing next to them again. It was obviously a long road to get to this point and doesn’t happen without a lot of amazing people in my corner,” Spooner said in a news release.

Toronto began Tuesday in fourth place with 19 points, one fewer than third-place New York.

The Sceptres released defender Lauren Bernard from her standard player agreement and signed her to a reserve contract, while also releasing reserve Sam Cogan to make room for Spooner’s return.