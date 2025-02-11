 Skip navigation
Sceptres forward Spooner activated from long-term injured reserve, will make debut against Frost

  
Published February 11, 2025 04:23 PM
HOCKEY: APR 20 PWHL Toronto at Montreal

MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 20: Toronto forward Natalie Spooner (24) plays the puck along the boards during the PWHL Toronto versus Montreal game on April 20, 2024, at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Sceptres are getting a big boost with the return of star forward Natalie Spooner.

The Professional Women’s Hockey League team announced that Spooner has been activated from long-term injured reserve and will make her season debut in Tuesday’s home game against the defending champion Minnesota Frost.

Spooner was the MVP of last year’s inaugural PWHL season, with a league-leading 20 goals and 27 points. But the 34-year-old from Toronto sustained a knee injury during the third period of Game 3 in Toronto’s semifinal playoff series against Minnesota and hadn’t played since.

“I’m excited to be back with my teammates and looking forward to competing next to them again. It was obviously a long road to get to this point and doesn’t happen without a lot of amazing people in my corner,” Spooner said in a news release.

Toronto began Tuesday in fourth place with 19 points, one fewer than third-place New York.

The Sceptres released defender Lauren Bernard from her standard player agreement and signed her to a reserve contract, while also releasing reserve Sam Cogan to make room for Spooner’s return.