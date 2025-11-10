FULL ROSTERS ANNOUNCED FOR “OPTUM GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK DECEMBER 17

Team Rory Features Major Champion Shane Lowry, Two-Time European Ryder Cup Winning Captain Luke Donald, and DP World Tour Winner Haotong Li

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 10, 2025 – Golf Channel has announced the full team rosters for the upcoming Optum Golf Channel Games, the new, rapid-fire golf competition featuring Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler airing live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network on Wednesday, December 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, in Jupiter, Fla.

Team Rory will include 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, two-time European Ryder Cup winning captain and former World No. 1 Luke Donald, and DP World Tour winner Haotong Li.

Team Scottie will feature 2011 PGA Champion and 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, five-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns, and former World No. 1 amateur and PGA TOUR rising rookie Luke Clanton.



OPTUM GOLF CHANNEL GAMES ROSTERS TEAM RORY TEAM SCOTTIE Rory McIlroy Scottie Scheffler Shane Lowry Keegan Bradley Luke Donald Sam Burns Haotong Li Luke Clanton

McIlroy and Scheffler will compete head-to-head and captain two teams of world-class players at the Optum Golf Channel Games in the following timed and strategy-focused challenges under the pressure of the clock and the primetime lights:

Timed Drive Competition – Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.



– Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid. Timed Short Game Competition – A combination of chipping and putting precision is required in the Short Game Challenge. Players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet of putts from varying distances – with just three minutes to complete both challenges.



– A combination of chipping and putting precision is required in the Short Game Challenge. Players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet of putts from varying distances – with just three minutes to complete both challenges. 14-Club Challenge – Two Players, One Bag – Two teams of two players from each side will square off in the 14-Club Challenge, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs, seven shots per player per side – and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.

Timed Shootout – A four-player alternate shot on four holes with teammates staged on the tee (1), in the fairway (1), and around the green (2). Finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time...the clock is running!

Captains’ Challenge – Rory vs. Scottie – Each player hits from predetermined locations. Shots will include iron shots from a variety of distances, as well as wedge, pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 30-ft putt, and 10-ft putt.



Emmy-award winners Mark Loomis (producer) and Jeff Jastrow (director) will lead Golf Channel’s production of the Optum Golf Channel Games, which were created in partnership with EverWonder Studio and producer Bryan Zuriff. The Optum Golf Channel Games are being launched in association with PGA TOUR Studios.

