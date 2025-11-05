OPTUM NAMED TITLE SPONSOR OF THE “GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER DECEMBER 17 ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler to Compete Head-to-Head and Captain Two Four-Man Teams at the Optum Golf Channel Games

Never-Before-Seen Rapid-Fire Team Format Will Feature Timed Driving and Short Game Competitions, 14-Club Challenge, Timed Shootout, and Captains’ Challenge

Optum Golf Channel Games Hosted at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Jupiter, Fla., Live in Primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network

STAMFORD, Conn. – November 5, 2025 – Optum has been named title sponsor of the Golf Channel Games – the new, rapid-fire golf competition headlined by Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler – which will air live in primetime on Golf Channel and USA Network on Wednesday, December 17, at Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, in Jupiter, Fla.

McIlroy and Scheffler will lead two four-man teams at the Optum Golf Channel Games in never-before-seen timed and strategy-focused challenges under the pressure of the clock and the primetime lights.

“UnitedHealth Group has a long history of partnering with the PGA Tour and Rory McIlroy, an Optum ambassador, and we are excited to sponsor this new, innovative experience for golf fans to enjoy. Golf promotes physical, mental, and social well-being at all ages and stages, helping people live healthier lives”, said Optum CEO Patrick Conway.

The Optum Golf Channel Games will be comprised of the following challenges:

Timed Drive Competition – Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid.



– Players compete in head-to-head duels with two minutes on the clock and must combine power and accuracy to launch drives into a scoring grid. Timed Short Game Competition – A combination of chipping and putting precision is required in the Short Game Challenge. Players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet of putts from varying distances – with just three minutes to complete both challenges.

– A combination of chipping and putting precision is required in the Short Game Challenge. Players hit shots from multiple locations around the green before tackling a putting gauntlet of putts from varying distances – with just three minutes to complete both challenges. 14-Club Challenge – Two Players, One Bag – Two teams of two players from each side will square off in the 14-Club Challenge, drawing a club from a single bag (including driver and putter) in a closest-to-the-pin competition from a designated distance in the fairway. All 14 clubs, seven shots per player per side – and once a club is used, it’s out. Each team will also pick a player to hit a lefty 15th shot.

Timed Shootout – A four-player alternate shot on three holes with teammates staged on the tee (1), in the fairway (1), and around the green (2). Finish with the best score in the shortest amount of time...the clock is running!

Captains’ Challenge – Rory vs. Scottie – Each player hits from predetermined locations. Shots will include iron shots from a variety of distances, as well as wedge, pitch, bunker shot, greenside shot, 30-ft putt, and 10-ft putt.

Emmy-award winners Mark Loomis (producer) and Jeff Jastrow (director) will lead Golf Channel’s production of the Optum Golf Channel Games, which were created in partnership with EverWonder Studio and producer Bryan Zuriff. The Optum Golf Channel Games are being launched in association with PGA TOUR Studios.

About Optum

Optum is a leading information and technology-enabled health services business dedicated to helping make the health system work better for everyone. Optum delivers intelligent, integrated solutions that help to modernize the health system and improve overall population health. Optum is part of UnitedHealth Group. For more information, visit www.Optum.com.

About Golf Channel

Golf Channel – the first-ever single-sport cable network which was founded in 1995 – delivers comprehensive live golf tournament, studio and shoulder programming. Golf Channel features more live coverage of the sport than all other U.S. television networks combined , including events across the PGA TOUR, LPGA Tour, USGA, R&A, DP World Tour, NCAA, and the Olympics, as well as news coverage via live morning programming and tentpole studio shows including Golf Today, Golf Central and the network’s critically-acclaimed Live From on-site pre- and post-round show at high-profile golf events.

About VERSANT

VERSANT, Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) planned spin-off, will be a leading independent publicly traded media company comprised of most of NBCUniversal’s cable television networks, including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow, GolfPass, and SportsEngine. The well-capitalized company will have significant scale as a pure-play set of assets anchored by leading news, sports and entertainment content. The spin-off is expected to be completed in early 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions.

About Trump Golf

Trump Golf is home to a collection of the world’s most iconic golf destinations, with several consistently ranked among the “Top 100” globally. Renowned for hosting prestigious professional tournaments, Trump Golf boasts championship courses designed by leading architects, state-of-the-art practice facilities and world-class amenities.

Beyond the course, members and guests enjoy exclusive experiences, from fine dining and spa services to curated social and family events. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Trump Golf continues to set the standard for luxury golf worldwide.

