ASHLEY WAGNER (Olympics)
Gold Zone Analyst
Ashley Wagner, 2014 Sochi Olympic figure skating bronze medalist, serves as an analyst of the Gold Zone whip-around show, making its Winter Games debut on Peacock and NBCSN, for NBCU’s coverage of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in her second NBC Olympic assignment.
Also a three-time U.S. figure skating champion (2015, 2013, 2012) and 14-time Grand Prix Series medalist, Wagner previously served as a commentator on Peacock’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
