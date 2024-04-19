Brad Daugherty joined NBC Sports during the 2020 NASCAR season, serving as pre- and post-race analyst during NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage and working as a booth analyst during select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

A life-long NASCAR fan from Black Mountain, N.C., Daugherty is part-owner of the JTG Daugherty Racing Cup Series team.

Daugherty previously served as a NASCAR analyst for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide Series on ESPN, where he also co-hosted the reality show Fast Cars and Super Stars.

Prior to his career in NASCAR, Daugherty dominated the hardwood during an eight-year career NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. Daugherty wore the No. 43 during his NBA career as a nod to racing icon Richard Petty, following his stand-out four-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.