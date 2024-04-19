 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brandon Marsh
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Wading into the Marsh
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
AUTO: APR 22 NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300
How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_pft_draftteamtonaildraft_240419.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams that must nail the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_240419.jpg
Hurts in ‘sponge mode’ learning from new OC Moore

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brad Daugherty - January 14, 2015 Download

Brad Daugherty

Analyst, NASCAR on NBC

Brad Daugherty joined NBC Sports during the 2020 NASCAR season, serving as pre- and post-race analyst during NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series race coverage and working as a booth analyst during select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

A life-long NASCAR fan from Black Mountain, N.C., Daugherty is part-owner of the JTG Daugherty Racing Cup Series team.

Daugherty previously served as a NASCAR analyst for the NASCAR Sprint Cup and Nationwide Series on ESPN, where he also co-hosted the reality show Fast Cars and Super Stars.

Prior to his career in NASCAR, Daugherty dominated the hardwood during an eight-year career NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1986 NBA Draft. Daugherty wore the No. 43 during his NBA career as a nod to racing icon Richard Petty, following his stand-out four-year collegiate career at the University of North Carolina.