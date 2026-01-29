EZRA FRECH (Olympics)

Ezra Frech makes his NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, serving as a SportsDesk reporter in the competition region of Milan.

Frech is the first Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage. He won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and won three medals at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019. Frech also won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the high jump T63.

Fast Facts



Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics.

First Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage.

Took home two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, winning the 100m dash and the T63 high jump with a Paralympics record clearance of 6-4.25 (1.94m).

At the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019, he won gold in the T63 high jump and bronze medals in the T63 long jump and 100m, his first international competition.

Also won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the T63 high jump.

Enrolled at USC as a track and field athlete, competing in high jump, long jump and sprinting events.

Inaugural recipient of the Swim with Mike Foundation’s Amir Ekbatani Paralympic Scholarship, awarded to a Paralympian attending USC or UCLA.

@TeamEzra05

