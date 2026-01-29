EZRA FRECH (Olympics)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

NBA on NBC PB.png
LEBRON JAMES AND LOS ANGELES LAKERS HOST CHET HOLMGREN AND OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER THIS MONDAY, FEB. 9, AT 10 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING NBC SPORTS’ LIVE NBA COVERAGE NEXT WEEK
Milan Cortina Logo.png
UNITED STATES WOMEN’S HOCKEY TEAM OPENS GROUP PLAY AGAINST CZECHIA LIVE TODAY AT 10:40 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND USA NETWORK HEADLINING OLYMPIC COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

NBC Sports - PressBox.png
SECOND-PLACE MANCHESTER CITY VISIT SIXTH-PLACE LIVERPOOL THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 8, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HOST MANCHESTER CITY THIS SUNDAY, FEB. 1, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON PEACOCK AND NBCSN, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
NBC Sports - PressBox.png
FIRST-PLACE ARSENAL HOST MANCHESTER UNITED THIS SUNDAY, JAN. 25, AT 11:30 A.M. ET EXCLUSIVELY ON PEACOCK, HEADLINING THIS WEEKEND’S PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
EZRA FRECH.png Download

EZRA FRECH (Olympics)

SportsDesk Reporter

Ezra Frech makes his NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, serving as a SportsDesk reporter in the competition region of Milan.

Frech is the first Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage. He won two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and won three medals at the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019. Frech also won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the high jump T63.

Fast Facts

  • Makes NBC Olympics debut at Milan Cortina Olympics.
  • First Paralympian to serve as an NBC Olympics commentator for Winter Games Coverage.
  • Took home two gold medals at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, winning the 100m dash and the T63 high jump with a Paralympics record clearance of 6-4.25 (1.94m).
  • At the World Para Athletics Junior Championships in 2019, he won gold in the T63 high jump and bronze medals in the T63 long jump and 100m, his first international competition.
  • Also won gold at the 2023 Para Athletic World Championships in the T63 high jump.
  • Enrolled at USC as a track and field athlete, competing in high jump, long jump and sprinting events.
  • Inaugural recipient of the Swim with Mike Foundation’s Amir Ekbatani Paralympic Scholarship, awarded to a Paralympian attending USC or UCLA.

@TeamEzra05