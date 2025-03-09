Frank DiGraci was named NBC Sports’ Coordinating Producer, NBA, in December 2024. He will oversee production while also producing games for Sunday Night Basketball, Peacock NBA Monday, and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, as well as lead all studio programming beginning with the start of the 2025-26 NBA season in October.

DiGraci has extensive history with the NBA, producing New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets games for 26 years, 22 of which were with the YES Network. DiGraci won 21 Emmy Awards and earned 86 Emmy nominations in a career that saw him produce Nets, Yankees, Knicks, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, and NBA International game telecasts.

DiGraci received the NBA’s Todd Harris Spirit Award in 2022, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

Among DiGraci’s numerous achievements at YES Network include producing Devin Harris’ game-winning shot on February 23, 2009, which was the first game in NBA history to use broadcast replays by NBA officials to overturn a call and prove a basket beat the buzzer for a win. He produced three Nets games in London, including the first-ever NBA Regular Season International games in March 2011. He produced the first-ever Brooklyn Nets game in 2012, which was the first major pro sports event in the borough since 1957, and he and YES’ Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok made history in 2019 by becoming the first broadcast team from the same network to win New York Emmy Awards as sports producer, sports play-by-play, and sports analyst in the same year.

Prior to joining YES Network in 2004, DiGraci worked as a producer for MSG Network. He also has experience with NBC Sports, having won a national Emmy as Tape AD for track & field at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

DiGraci lives in New Jersey with his wife, Carol, and three children.