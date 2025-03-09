Frank DiGraci

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
“GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK
Pressbox - SNF20
JALEN HURTS, JOSH ALLEN, LAMAR JACKSON, AND DAK PRESCOTT LEAD STAR-STUDDED NFL KICKOFF WEEK TO OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’S MILESTONE 20TH SEASON ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY
Pressbox - SNF20
NBC SPORTS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Thumbnail
“GOLF CHANNEL GAMES” – FEATURING RORY MCILROY AND SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER – LIVE PRIMETIME COMPETITION WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 17, ON GOLF CHANNEL AND USA NETWORK
Pressbox - SNF20
JALEN HURTS, JOSH ALLEN, LAMAR JACKSON, AND DAK PRESCOTT LEAD STAR-STUDDED NFL KICKOFF WEEK TO OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL’S MILESTONE 20TH SEASON ON NBC, PEACOCK, AND TELEMUNDO BEGINNING THIS THURSDAY
Pressbox - SNF20
NBC SPORTS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NBCUNIVERSAL WINS FIVE PRESTIGIOUS IOC OLYMPIC GOLDEN RINGS AWARDS FOR PRESENTATION OF OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
TRÈS MAGNIFIQUE! NBCUNIVERSAL’S PRESENTATION OF SPECTACULAR PARIS OLYMPICS DOMINATES MEDIA LANDSCAPE ACROSS ALL PLATFORMS
Paris Logo - Press Box.png
NOTES & QUOTES -- 2024 PARIS OLYMPICS ON NBC, PEACOCK AND PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, AUG. 11

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
LIVERPOOL HOST ARSENAL THIS SUNDAY, AUG. 31, AT 11:30 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND TELEMUNDO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
ARSENAL HOST LEEDS UNITED THIS SATURDAY, AUG. 23, AT 12:30 P.M. ET ON NBC, PEACOCK AND UNIVERSO, HIGHLIGHTING PREMIER LEAGUE ACTION THIS WEEKEND
PL Press Box.png
NBC SPORTS DELIVERS MOST-WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE OPENING WEEKEND IN U.S., HEADLINED BY RECORD-SETTING MANCHESTER UNITED-ARSENAL MATCH ON NBC & PEACOCK
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Frank DiGraci .jpg Download

Frank DiGraci

Coordinating Producer, NBA

Frank DiGraci was named NBC Sports’ Coordinating Producer, NBA, in December 2024. He will oversee production while also producing games for Sunday Night Basketball, Peacock NBA Monday, and Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, as well as lead all studio programming beginning with the start of the 2025-26 NBA season in October.

DiGraci has extensive history with the NBA, producing New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets games for 26 years, 22 of which were with the YES Network. DiGraci won 21 Emmy Awards and earned 86 Emmy nominations in a career that saw him produce Nets, Yankees, Knicks, Mets, Rangers, Islanders, and NBA International game telecasts.

DiGraci received the NBA’s Todd Harris Spirit Award in 2022, which recognizes an NBA broadcaster or executive who is the ultimate team player and inspires people to make every day brighter.

Among DiGraci’s numerous achievements at YES Network include producing Devin Harris’ game-winning shot on February 23, 2009, which was the first game in NBA history to use broadcast replays by NBA officials to overturn a call and prove a basket beat the buzzer for a win. He produced three Nets games in London, including the first-ever NBA Regular Season International games in March 2011. He produced the first-ever Brooklyn Nets game in 2012, which was the first major pro sports event in the borough since 1957, and he and YES’ Ian Eagle and Sarah Kustok made history in 2019 by becoming the first broadcast team from the same network to win New York Emmy Awards as sports producer, sports play-by-play, and sports analyst in the same year.

Prior to joining YES Network in 2004, DiGraci worked as a producer for MSG Network. He also has experience with NBC Sports, having won a national Emmy as Tape AD for track & field at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

DiGraci lives in New Jersey with his wife, Carol, and three children.