Kikkan Randall (Olympics)
Cross-Country Skiing Analyst
Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall will serve as a cross-country skiing analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Randall’s second Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.
Randall, a five-time Olympian, was part of one of the most epic finishes in Team USA history, teaming with Jessie Diggins in the team free sprint freestyle to win a historic gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It was the first U.S. women’s Olympic cross-country skiing medal and first U.S. Olympic gold in the sport. She is also the first American female cross-country skier to earn a top 10 finish in World Cup competition and win a World Cup race.
Fast Facts
- Second Olympic assignment for NBC Sports
- Five-time Olympian (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018)
- Olympic gold medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics
- Team sprint gold medalist at the 2013 Val di Fiemme World Championship
- Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
- Randall is breast cancer survivor and advocate for cancer awareness
@kikkanimal