Kikkan Randall (Olympics)

Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall will serve as a cross-country skiing analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Randall’s second Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.

Randall, a five-time Olympian, was part of one of the most epic finishes in Team USA history, teaming with Jessie Diggins in the team free sprint freestyle to win a historic gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It was the first U.S. women’s Olympic cross-country skiing medal and first U.S. Olympic gold in the sport. She is also the first American female cross-country skier to earn a top 10 finish in World Cup competition and win a World Cup race.

Fast Facts



Second Olympic assignment for NBC Sports

Five-time Olympian (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018)

Olympic gold medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Team sprint gold medalist at the 2013 Val di Fiemme World Championship

Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Inductee

Randall is breast cancer survivor and advocate for cancer awareness

@kikkanimal

