Kikkan Randall.jpg Download

Kikkan Randall (Olympics)

Cross-Country Skiing Analyst

Olympic gold medalist Kikkan Randall will serve as a cross-country skiing analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Randall’s second Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.

Randall, a five-time Olympian, was part of one of the most epic finishes in Team USA history, teaming with Jessie Diggins in the team free sprint freestyle to win a historic gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. It was the first U.S. women’s Olympic cross-country skiing medal and first U.S. Olympic gold in the sport. She is also the first American female cross-country skier to earn a top 10 finish in World Cup competition and win a World Cup race.

Fast Facts

  • Second Olympic assignment for NBC Sports
  • Five-time Olympian (Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014, PyeongChang 2018)
  • Olympic gold medalist at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics
  • Team sprint gold medalist at the 2013 Val di Fiemme World Championship
  • Alaska Sports Hall of Fame Inductee
  • Randall is breast cancer survivor and advocate for cancer awareness

@kikkanimal