Mark Followill (Olympics)

 Skip navigation
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

2024 Paris Olympics

Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”
ParisOlympicsKids.png
NBC SPORTS NEXT’S SPORTSENGINE PLAY LAUNCHES NEW ‘KIDS GUIDE TO THE 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC GAMES,’ GIVING PARENTS AND THEIR FAMILIES A FREE AND FUN WAY TO ENJOY TV AND STREAMING COVERAGE OF THE SUMMER GAMES
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
THE PARIS OLYMPICS BEGIN THIS WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, AT 8 A.M. ET ON USA NETWORK AND PEACOCK

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Followill (Olympics)

Soccer Play-by-Play

Mark Followill serves as a soccer play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, after calling soccer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Followill currently handles play-by-play for Apple TV’s MLS coverage and worked the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He is also the play-by-play voice for the Dallas Mavericks and previously called FC Dallas matches as well as college football and soccer for FOX Sports.

Fast Facts

  • 3rd Olympics with NBCU
  • Handles play-by-play for MLS
  • Play-by-play voice for the Dallas Mavericks since 2005, both on radio and television