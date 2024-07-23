Mark Followill (Olympics)

Mark Followill serves as a soccer play-by-play commentator for NBCUniversal’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024, after calling soccer at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Followill currently handles play-by-play for Apple TV’s MLS coverage and worked the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He is also the play-by-play voice for the Dallas Mavericks and previously called FC Dallas matches as well as college football and soccer for FOX Sports.

Fast Facts

