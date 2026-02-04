SUPER BOWL LX ON NBC, PEACOCK, TELEMUNDO & UNIVERSO: “BY THE NUMBERS”

More Than 700 Employees, 145 Cameras, 75 Miles of Cable and 22 Mobile Units

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Feb. 4, 2026 – NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX (Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots) from the Bay Area begins Sunday, February 8, at Noon ET on NBC and Peacock with the NFL Films-produced Road to the Super Bowl, followed by the five-hour Super Bowl LX Pregame Show at 1 p.m. ET, Super Bowl LX game time is 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

To produce this year’s game – the 21st Super Bowl broadcast on NBC – NBC Sports’ team of more than 700 will utilize 145 cameras, 130 microphones, 75 miles of cable, 22 mobile units, and a massive collection of additional tools and resources.

On Feb. 8, Super Bowl LX and the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games converge across NBCUniversal platforms in the biggest day in sports media history – featuring the awarding of the Lombardi Trophy in Santa Clara and multiple gold medal events in Milan and Livigno. In all, NBCUniversal will present 90+ hours of Super Bowl-related coverage this week across multiple platforms.

Following is NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LX “by the numbers” :

1st Super Bowl play-by-play assignment for Mike Tirico

2 SkyCams used by NBC Sports to cover the game (including “High Sky”)

2nd Seahawks-Patriots Super Bowl matchup presented by NBC Sports (Super Bowl XLIX)

3 Super Bowl games as a referee for NBC Sports rules analyst Terry McAulay

6th Super Bowl as game analyst for Cris Collinsworth (fifth featuring the New England Patriots)

9 Locations of NBC Sports’ hosts, analysts, and commentators around the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

11 Combined Super Bowl victories among NBC Sports Super Bowl LX Pregame Show teammates Tony Dungy (XIII as a player with the Steelers, XLI as head coach of the Colts), Rodney Harrison (XXXVIII and XXXIX with the Patriots), Jason Garrett (XXVII, XXVIII, and XXX as a player with the Cowboys), Devin McCourty (XLIX, LI, and LIII with the Patriots), and guest analyst and former Los Angels Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (LVI)

16.5 Hours of combined Super Bowl LX and Winter Olympics coverage on NBC and Peacock on Sunday, Feb. 8

21 Hosts, analysts, and commentators around the Bay Area and Levi’s Stadium for Super Bowl Sunday

22 Mobile units on-site at Levi’s Stadium

23 Years between assignments as Super Bowl sideline reporter for Melissa Stark

75 Miles of camera and microphone cable

130 Microphones

145 Cameras used for Super Bowl (81, including fixed cameras on pylons, etc.) and pre-game (64) coverage

700 + NBC Sports employees on site in the Bay Area

396,000 Feet of camera and microphone cable

$10+ million Record cost of a 30-second advertisement during Super Bowl LX

--NBC SPORTS--