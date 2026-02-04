THE MILAN CORTINA WINTER OLYMPICS MIXED DOUBLES CURLING COMPETITION BEGINS TODAY AT 1:05 P.M. ET ON PEACOCK

Hockey and Snowboarding Begins Tomorrow Across Peacock, USA Network, and CNBC

USA Women’s Hockey Team Opens Group Play Against Czechia Live Tomorrow at 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network

Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Sports’ Primetime Winter Olympics Preview Show, Tomorrow Night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock

Live Opening Ceremony Coverage Begins Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Primetime Starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

Most Up-to-Date Olympic TV Listings on NBCOlympics.com

STAMFORD, Conn. – February 4, 2026 – The first day of Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic competition begins today, Feb. 4, with four simultaneous mixed doubles curling round-robin matches beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock. Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins Friday, Feb. 6, at 2:00 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC and Peacock.

NBCUniversal’s comprehensive coverage continues tomorrow, Feb. 5, with an intro special at 8 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network followed by the United States facing off against Switzerland in mixed doubles curling at 8:35 a.m. ET on USA Network and Peacock.

Tomorrow night, Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics preview show, will be presented on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET.

Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony is this Friday, February 6, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Milan Cortina Winter Olympic competition kicks off today with four simultaneous mixed doubles curling round-robin matches at 1:05 p.m. ET on Peacock. Headlining today’s action is a matchup between two medal contenders, Norway’s defending Olympic silver medalists Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten and Great Britain’s Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat, who finished in second place at the 2025 World Championships. The mixed doubles event, which debuted at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, includes 10 teams of one man and woman. Each team plays nine games in a round-robin format, with the top four finishers advancing to the semifinals.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5

The United States Women’s National Hockey Team, which won the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and the silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, aims to get back atop the podium as they open group play against Czechia on Peacock and USA Network live at 10:40 a.m. ET. The U.S. team is captained by Hilary Knight and features rising stars Laila Edwards and Caroline Harvey.

Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics, NBC Sports’ Milan Cortina Winter Olympics preview show, will be presented on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET. Hosted by NBC Olympics host Rebecca Lowe, the special will feature NBC Olympics commentators highlighting the athletes to watch and key storylines of the upcoming Winter Games, as well as the majesty of Northern Italy that will be on display when the Winter Olympics begin. For more information, click here.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 6

NBC and Peacock will present live coverage of the Milan Cortina Olympic Opening Ceremony, starting this Friday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Plans for the highly anticipated Opening Ceremony in Milan are unlike any other. The Parade of Athletes will see Olympic athletes marching from four different locations : Milan, Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina. The Opening Ceremony will also feature the lighting of two Olympic cauldrons for the first time ever: one in Milan at the iconic Arco della Pace, and one in Cortina d’Ampezzo at Piazza Dibona in the heart of the mountain town.

The Opening Ceremony will also likely serve as the final major sporting event at San Siro Stadium, home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, which will be demolished after the Games.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Coverage of the men’s big air snowboarding final will start live at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network. Additionally, three-time Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu will compete in women’s slopestyle qualifying, set to begin at 4:30 a.m. ET live on Peacock and USA Network. Men’s downhill alpine skiing headlined by Ryan Cochran-Siegle will be presented at 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Three-time Olympic medalist and four-time Olympian Jessie Diggins will compete in the cross-country women’s skiathlon live at 7 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse will represent the U.S. in mixed doubles curling against Great Britain live at 8:35 a.m. ET on Peacock.

The U.S. women’s hockey team takes on Finland in the preliminary round, live at 10:40 a.m. ET on Peacock and USA Network.

Other notable events on Saturday include women’s 3000m speed skating live at 10:05 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the men’s short program as part of the figure skating team event live at 1:45 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and the free dance portion of the team event to follow live at 4:05 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.



***

NBC OLYMPICS PODCASTS

Below are highlights of the latest NBC Olympics podcast offerings across Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics and My New Favorite Olympian:

Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics: In the original podcast series, Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & the Olympics, Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers discuss everything from Milan culture to the athletes, events, and top storylines of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics along with special guests. This season, they will also be on the ground in Milan. Additionally, Yang and Rogers will also be a part of NBCUniversal’s aforementioned “Milan Cortina Creator Collective.”

My New Favorite Olympian: Olympic figure skating medalist and media figure Adam Rippon and Emmy-winning journalist Chase Cain host the new season of the multiplatform podcast My New Favorite Olympian. The award-winning series provides in-depth narratives profiling established and emerging American stars who have overcome adversity, broken barriers, and committed to helping others as they pursue Olympic glory. Each audio and video episode focuses on a different Olympian and includes interviews with the athletes, experts, and those closest to them, including family members.

To listen to NBC Olympics’ full suite of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic podcasts, click here.

For the latest comprehensive Olympic TV schedule information, please visit https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule.

For more information about NBC Sports, our releases, and latest news, please visit https://www.nbcsports.com/pressbox. A complete archive of Milan Cortina Winter Olympics press releases can be found here.

A replay of each night’s “Primetime in Milan” will be available on Peacock soon after the simul-stream with NBC concludes in each time zone (typically 11 p.m. ET/PT).

Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 116 medal events across 16 sports, and will feature all linear programming, full-event replays, originals, clips, and more, while NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will provide streaming coverage via authentication.

Listings subject to change, and any changes are italicized below.

Gold Zone streams live on Peacock each day from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. ET each day from Feb. 7-22; the whip-around show will present viewers with the best and most compelling Winter Olympic moments happening at any time.



***

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 4 (DAY -2)

PEACOCK

1:05 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. Czechia (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Estonia vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. Norway (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE)

THURSDAY, FEB. 5 (DAY -1)

NBC

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ice, Snow & Glory: The Winter Olympics (Milan Cortina Winter Olympics Preview Show)

USA NETWORK

8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

“Intro to Milan Cortina”

8:35 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Czechia (LIVE)

1:05 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. Italy (LIVE)

1:30 p.m.-3:45 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Qualifying

3:45 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Finland vs. Canada (LIVE)

5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Czechia*

CNBC

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Norway vs. United States

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Switzerland*

FRIDAY, FEB. 6 (DAY 0)

NBC

12 p.m.-12:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Rhythm Dance

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs Short Program

1 p.m.-1:40 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Short Program

2 p.m.-5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony (LIVE)

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

USA NETWORK

4 a.m.-5:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Rhythm Dance (LIVE)

5:35 a.m.-7:15 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Pairs Short Program (LIVE)

7:35 a.m.-8:55 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Women’s Short Program (LIVE)

8:55 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. Czechia (LIVE)

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Czechia*

12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Qualifying*

SATURDAY, FEB. 7 (DAY 1)

NBC

DAYTIME

7 a.m.-8 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing Women’s Skiathlon (LIVE)

8 a.m.-10:05 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

10:05 a.m.-11:25 a.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m (LIVE)

11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

12:45 p.m.-1:20 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Run 2 (LIVE)

1:45 p.m.-3:05 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program (LIVE)

3:15 p.m.-4 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

4:05 p.m.-4:55 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance (LIVE)

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon*

PRIMETIME IN MILAN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event, Men’s Short Program

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill

Figure Skating – Team Event, Free Dance

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final

OLYMPIC LATE NIGHT

11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s and Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

USA NETWORK

4:05 a.m.-4:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. Canada (LIVE)

4:30 a.m.-5:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying (LIVE)

5:30 a.m.-6:45 a.m.

Alpine Skiing – Men’s Downhill (LIVE)

6:45 a.m.-7:30 a.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. United States (LIVE)

10:40 a.m.-1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Freestyle Skiing – Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying*

1:30 p.m.-2:40 p.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s Big Air Final (LIVE)

2:45 p.m.-3:10 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Runs 1-2

3:10 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada

5:30 p.m.-6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Women’s 3000m*

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

8 p.m.-9 p.m.

Ski Jumping – Women’s Individual Normal Hill

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

Women’s Hockey – Sweden vs. Italy

10:30 p.m.-11 p.m.

Luge – Men’s Singles, Runs 1-2*

11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – United States vs. Finland*

1 a.m.-2 a.m.

Cross-Country Skiing – Women’s Skiathlon*

CNBC

5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Great Britain vs. United States*

7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – United States vs. South Korea

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Italy vs. Norway

*Replay



--MILAN CORTINA 2026 WINTER OLYMPICS--