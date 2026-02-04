NBCUNIVERSAL UPDATES COMMENTATOR ASSIGNMENTS FOR MILAN CORTINA 2026 OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES

Mary Carillo Joins Terry Gannon as Opening Ceremony Hosts

Ahmed Fareed to Host Olympic Late Night, Feb. 7-9

Live Opening Ceremony Coverage Begins Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with Primetime Starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock

MILAN, ITALY -- Feb. 4, 2026 – NBCUniversal today announced updated commentator assignments for its upcoming coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Mary Carillo, who will be working her 17th Olympic Games, will join previously announced Terry Gannon as hosts of the Opening Ceremony. Ahmed Fareed, who was already scheduled to serve as a daytime host in Milan for a portion of the Games, will now host Olympic Late Night, Feb. 7-9. Live coverage of the Opening Ceremony begins Friday, Feb. 6, at 2 p.m. ET, with primetime coverage scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on NBC and Peacock.

Savannah Guthrie, who had been scheduled to host the Opening Ceremony with Gannon, will no longer travel to Milan as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time. Craig Melvin, who was scheduled to host Olympic Late Night from Milan, Feb. 7-9, will also remain stateside.

“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments. With his skill and versatility, Ahmed has proven time and again he can step into any hosting role, and we’re thrilled he’s available to handle our late night coverage before heading to Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend.”

Of Italian descent, Carillo has a personal connection to the host city, having lived in Milan for two years as a child. Milan Cortina 2026 will mark her 17th Olympic assignment overall and 14th with NBCUniversal. In addition to her critically acclaimed Olympic essays, Carillo has hosted three Closing Ceremonies (Salt Lake City 2002, Beijing 2008, and Rio 2016) as well as served in prominent roles for three Opening Ceremonies (Athens 2004, Torino 2006, and Vancouver 2010). As previously announced, Shaun White will join the Opening Ceremony commentators in the booth during the Parade of Athletes. Following the Opening Ceremony, Carillo will cover the Games as a SportsDesk reporter.

Fareed, who will be working his sixth Olympic Games, is one of NBC Sports’ most versatile voices. He is the host of Big Ten College Countdown, Peacock NBA Monday, and a significant portion of NBC Sports’ horse racing coverage, among other events. Following his final Olympic Late Night show on Feb. 9, Fareed will depart Milan for Los Angeles where he will host NBC Sports’ NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, Feb. 13-15. Maria Taylor will assume Olympic Late Night hosting duties in Milan on Feb. 10, following her Super Bowl LX responsibilities.

