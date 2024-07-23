Matt Iseman (Olympics)
Gold Zone Host
Matt Iseman, in his third Olympic assignment with NBCUniversal, serves as a host of the Gold Zone whip-around show on Peacock for NBCU’s coverage of Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Iseman, who co-hosts American Ninja Warrior on NBC with Akbar Gbajabiamila, previously hosted Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics morning show, Tokyo Live, in 2021 alongside Gbajabiamila, and was also a host on Peacock’s coverage of the Beijing Olympics in 2022.
Fast Facts
- 3rd Olympic assignment with NBCU
- Co-hosts American Ninja Warrior on NBC with Akbar Gbajabiamila
- Winner of The New Celebrity Apprentice in 2017