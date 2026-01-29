 Skip navigation
Max-valverde.jpg Download

Max Valverde (Olympics)

Analyst, Ski Mountaineering

CEO-turned-professional athlete Max Valverde will serve as a ski mountaineering analyst for NBC Sports’ coverage of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This is Valverde’s first Olympic assignment with NBC Sports.

After Valverde stepped down from his position with software company FareHarbor when it was sold in 2021, he shifted his focus to trying to reach the Olympics after learning about Ski Mountaineering. In 2023, Valverde raced in the U.S. men’s open SkiMo sprint and finished 12th overall.

Fast Facts

  • First Olympic assignment for NBC Sports.
  • Sponsored athlete with online retailer Backcountry.
  • Competed in the 2023 U.S. men’s open SkiMo sprint and placed 12th overall.
  • Appeared on ABC’s Shark Tank in 2014.
  • Former CEO of FareHarbor.

